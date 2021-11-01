Garden spooky, yet delightful

Of all the signs trick-or-treaters encountered Sunday at Laura Hutsell's northeast Fort Wayne home, 6-year-old Jonas Kummer likely would have been OK with his mother ignoring the one that said, “Enter.”

A straw path led visitors from Hutsell's front yard to the Spooktacular Haunted Garden, a display of Halloween decorations – skeletons, ghosts, cobwebs, spiders, witches, jack-o'-lanterns and more – that annually take over her backyard.

“It was a challenge to get him here,” said Jessica Kummer, Jonas's mother. “He thought it was going to be scary.”

Although the Kummers visited while it was still daylight – before the shadows deepened and the Halloween lighting popped – Jonas seemed unwilling to engage with the interactive props on display, including a telephone.

“Did you answer the telephone back here?” Hutsell asked. “It was ringing for you.”

Hutsell, who lives on Wishingwell Court in Countryside Estates, advertised the seventh annual attraction through the homeowners association newsletter, on social media and with handwritten signs posted in and near the neighborhood.

“Everyone's welcome here,” Hutsell said.

Rain prevented her from opening Friday as she had planned, but she got more than 120 visitors Saturday night and more than 300 on Halloween.

Hutsell grows her collection through after-Halloween clearance sales. For example, she said, the Styrofoam pumpkins she carves are normally $35.99, but she gets them for half price or less.

An inflatable purple, orange and green dragon was a new addition.

“That was my Home Depot splurge this year,” Hutsell said.

Her neighbors support her effort. Hutsell received goodies for trick-or-treaters from the homeowners association, she ran electricity from one neighbor, and she outfitted a shed with a collection of happy witches from another neighbor, Carol Clauser.

“She borrows all our extension cords,” Clauser added while touring Hutsell's setup Sunday.

Sue Bulmahn, who plays cards with Hutsell, enjoyed her first visit to the Spooktacular Haunted Garden.

“Everybody's missing out if they're not here seeing this beautiful, fun display,” Bulmahn said.

Some of the first visitors Sunday included Snow White, a shark, a Paw Patrol character, a Trolls character and Pennywise, the creepy clown from “It.”

Hutsell liked seeing the costumes and hearing the kids' and their parents' reactions to her efforts.

“I hear that word 'amazing' so many times,” she said, “and I love it each time.”

