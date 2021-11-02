Amazon to request variances to allow bigger signage

Corporate giant Amazon does things in a big way – including the proposed signage for its new fulfillment center, formerly known as the Project Mastodon site at 5510 Flaugh Road.

The company is seeking several waivers of development standards to post bigger signs than local ordinances allow at the location.

The Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals must approve the signs. The matter is scheduled for a public hearing Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

Amazon wants to erect two freestanding monument-style signs at 117 square feet each instead of 80 square feet. That's about a third bigger than the zoning ordinance allows.

Amazon also wants the two signs to stand a foot taller than allowed – 9 feet instead of 8 feet.

But that's not all. Seven more “freestanding information signs” are also sought. The signs are proposed to be 20 square feet in size instead of the allowed 6 square feet, or more than three times the allowed size.

And the company seeks permission to mount seven informational signs from light poles. Those signs would be 9 square feet instead of the allowed 6 square feet.

Amazon also wants permission through a use variance to mount signs on fences.

Requested variations from sign size standards aren't uncommon at zoning appeals hearings, and companies usually provide the board reasons for deviating from the zoning rules. Many but not all requests are granted.

In July, Fort Wayne City Council voted down a tax abatement request for Amazon. The request would have saved the company $7.3 million in business personal property taxes on more than $100 million in equipment at the site. The vote was 5-3.

The request would have dropped the equipment's assessed value to zero and gradually returned it to full value over 10 years.

A tax abatement was granted on the construction of the building in March but it benefited the developer, Ambrose Property Group, not Amazon.

In April, Amazon disclosed that the proposed 630,000-square-foot warehouse code-named Project Mastodon was one of their facilities. The $100 million project is expected to generate 1,000 permanent full-time jobs with an annual payroll of around $30 million.

rsalter@jg.net