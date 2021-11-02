Fort Wayne/Allen County

Festival of Trees tickets go on sale

Tickets for the Festival of Trees at Embassy Theatre went on sale Monday. This is the 37th year for the festival, which runs Nov. 24 through Dec. 1.

The organization will again offer a virtual ticketing option. That ticket will be available for purchase Dec. 1.

Ticket pricing will remain the same as 2020: $10 for 13 years and older and $5 for ages 1-12. Children under 1 year old are free, though a ticket is required. A virtual tour is $25.

Go to www.ticketmaster.com/event for tickets.

Schedules are subject to change. Go to www.fwembassytheatre.org/festival-oftrees for up-to-date information. Masks are highly recommended at Embassy events.

Fall property tax bills due Nov. 10

Allen County fall property tax payments must be in the treasurer's office or postmarked by Nov. 10 to avoid a penalty. The office will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

The fall tax bills were mailed this year along with the spring bills. For those who have misplaced the bill, a new bill can be printed from the treasurer's office website, www.allencountytreasurer.us. Click the link “Print a Tax Bill.” Payment options can be found on the website at the link “Payment Options.”

Incorrectly completed checks may be returned.

Call 260-449-7693 or email treasurer@co.allen.in.us for questions. The treasurer's office is in Rousseau Centre, 1 E. Main St., Suite 104, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

– Journal Gazette