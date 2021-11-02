House moved as part Electric Works project

A West Central home was settling into its new home today, with the first moving of a house to make way for part of the Electric Works project.

The multi-ton home at 1311 Jackson St. was lifted, turned 90 degrees and carried on giant dollies to a vacant lot across Lavina Street by 9:30 a.m. as a knot of neighbors and onlookers watched.

Kim McDonald, who lives across Jackson Street from the house, said she was up early to catch the progress of the move.

"I'm pretty excited," she said of the event and the prospect of what the rehabilitation of the former General Electric campus along the west side of Broadway and the accompanying new construction might bring to the neighborhood.

"It's change," she said. "It'll be a while getting used to."

The move makes way for Phase 2 of the Electric Works Project, new construction that includes a parking garage and residential units on the north side of the main building rehabilitation project and north of the railroad tracks.

rsalter@jg.net