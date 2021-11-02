Pair of projects proposed for Perry

Two large developments proposed for Perry Township – one with commercial and residential uses at a main Huntertown intersection and the other with commercial uses near Parkview Regional Medical Center – will have public hearings Thursday.

Applicant Hunter's Development LLC proposes to build at the northeast corner of Indiana 3 and West Gump Road. The company is at the same address as Granite Ridge Builders, Fort Wayne.

The second proposal, for 8.4 acres at the northeast corner of Diebold and East Dupont roads, is a reworking of an earlier plan for what was called the Moss property.

Hunter's Development seeks to have 37 acres of the east portion of the property rezoned from agricultural and low-intensity residential to single-family residential. The land would accommodate 114 residential lots.

It also seeks rezoning of 34.4 acres on the west side to neighborhood center for future use.

The neighborhood center zoning would allow for various kinds of residential development in addition to commercial development.

No users are shown and no details are given as to the type of future use, but the application mentions multifamily residential.

Approval of a primary development plan is also sought. The proposed layout also includes a street connecting Monte Carlo Drive and West Gump Road with a roundabout in the center. But “the plan as shown is speculative,” a report by the Department of Planning staff says.

The plan also does not show an internal looping system for traffic; however, connections to Classic Heights to the north and Willow Run to the east are shown and would provide the required loop, the staff's report says.

The residential section would be accessed from West Gump Road, Impala Drive and Brimwillow Drive. Homes are arranged around five cul-de-sacs, and plans show three wet stormwater detention areas.

Huntertown water and sewer would serve the development.

The staff report urges a written commitment limiting commercial uses, restrictive covenants with design standards and the applicant's determination of the kind of development the community would prefer for the commercially zoned portion of the property.

The applicant for the second development, Echo Synergy Fort Wayne LLC, represented by Jon Boyajian, is seeking approval of an eight-lot primary development plan.

The previous plan did not come to pass. The new plan does not show any building footprints or proposed users.

The site, across from Manchester University's Fort Wayne campus, is zoned general commercial and served by Fort Wayne water and sewer.

Although the site is south of the Parkside development that includes a Hilton hotel, plans show that private drives are not extended from that property to the new development.

Diebold Road access is proposed as right-in/left-in but right-out only. The access to East Dupont Road is proposed as right-in/right-out.

The developers have been discussing access with the Allen County Redevelopment Commission, the planning staff's report says. The staff urges the applicant to provide more information about those talks at the public hearing.

The hearings are scheduled as part of a 1 p.m. session Thursday in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

