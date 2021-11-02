Unclaimed property put on eBay

INDIANAPOLIS – Looking for some pearls or a diamond solitaire for a special Christmas present? Check out Indiana's Unclaimed Property Division eBay auctions for an unconventional gifting method.

Indiana Secretary of State Todd Rokita has been using the auction site to sell unclaimed property – about $17,000 worth in recent weeks.

“Our top priority with unclaimed property is to get those assets back to the rightful owners,” said Attorney General Todd Rokita. “To that end, we want to use the most efficient and effective processes to achieve that mission.”

But if the owners can't be found eventually the state can liquidate the items.

Currently the state has 20 items on eBay – from a man's wristwatch and women's rings to assorted stamps and collectible currency and coins.

The only tangible items received by the Unclaimed Property Division are the contents of dormant safe deposit boxes. All other property is unclaimed money from such origins as closed bank accounts, court deposits, insurance, utility companies, old paychecks, closed estates, or from stock and securities.

A news release said once unclaimed property is in its custody, the Unclaimed Property Division conducts an aggressive outreach effort to locate the rightful owners or heirs. It pursues rightful owners through mailings, social media, advertisements, and local media coverage.

Individuals and businesses have 25 years in which to claim money once it is held by the Unclaimed Property Division. They simply must supply proof of rightful ownership.

The physical property from safe deposit boxes offers a unique challenge in terms of storage and caretaking.

“By statute, we have the option of liquidating those items after three years,” said Amy Hendrix, director of the Unclaimed Property Division. “And eBay is certainly the most reasonable and sensible option. We started the eBay auctions this summer, and they have done very well so far. We've gotten favorable feedback.”

Selling the items on eBay offers one of the most effective means for getting top dollar for Hoosiers who might eventually claim the property, the news release said.

“Each November, we receive a new batch of safe deposit boxes,” said Valerie Jones, Unclaimed Property Division project manager. “Items are then inventoried, appraised, and authenticated. Then we will be listing them on the eBay auction site.”

The Indiana Unclaimed Property Division has returned more than $35 million, with the average claim amounting about $990.

To learn more, go to www.indianaunclaimed.gov.

