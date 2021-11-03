Fort Wayne/Allen County

Lutheran hospital open house set

The public is invited to tour Fort Wayne's newest hospital, Lutheran Downtown Hospital, 702 Van Buren St., during a community open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

COVID-19 mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Face masks will be provided.

Free parking is available in the garage at 800 Broadway. Greeters will direct guests to the hospital entrance on Van Buren Street.

County reports 10 COVID deaths

Another 10 Allen County residents have died from COVID-19 and 90 tested positive for the virus, the Allen County Department of Health said Tuesday.

That brings the county's totals to 59,631 cases and 817 deaths.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,440 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths, bringing the state totals to 1,023,980 cases and 16,230 deaths.

Grant to benefit women's firms

The WEOC Women's Business Center at The NIIC in Fort Wayne has received $200,000 from the federal government to continue its work supporting woman-owned small businesses.

The purpose of the grant is to establish or continue innovative projects that aim to improve service delivery, training and support provided to women-owned businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leslee Hill, the business center's director, said the grant enables the center to expand its coaching, one-to-one mentoring and financial literacy outreach to rural business builders in their hometown communities.

JG accepting lists from nonprofits

The Journal Gazette will publish wish lists from established 501(c)(3) nonprofit agencies in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio that seek donations to directly assist people in need.

Lists should be sent to jchapman@jg.net with the subject line “Journal Gazette Giving.” Include a group name, mission, address, phone number and needs, including drop-off times and locations for donations.

Deadline is Nov. 10. Email Jim Chapman at jchapman@jg.net with questions.

Area

Portion of Ind. 4 to be closed

Indiana 4 will be closed west of Ashley and Hudson next week as crews conduct road maintenance between Indiana 327 and County Road South 800 West.

Work is expected to begin Tuesday and last about two days, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

Drivers are asked to use the official detour of Indiana 327, U.S. 20 and Interstate 69.

– Journal Gazette