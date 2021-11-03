GOP state auditor Klutz to seek reelection in '22

INDIANAPOLIS – State Auditor Tera Klutz announced Tuesday night she wants a second term in 2022.

“There is still work to do,” she told The Journal Gazette. “We are like the backbone of all of these giant agencies keeping Indiana going.”

Klutz, 45, will likely be the only GOP candidate at next summer's state convention then would face a Democrat in November.

She was first appointed in January 2017 to fill a vacancy and is the first certified public accountant to hold the office. Prior to her state service, she was elected to two terms as the Allen County auditor. Before that, she served eight years as Allen County's chief deputy auditor and spent time with a national public accounting firm.

The state auditor pays the state's bills, and Klutz said one accomplishment during her most recent term was paying vendors 50% faster than before.

Klutz said the last few years have been a roller coaster for the financial arm of Indiana – first defending a reasonable reserve then using it during the COVID-19 shutdown to maintain state operations. Then in the past six months the state saw tax revenue dramatically increase.

While in office, she has increased the number of accountants from one to seven in her office. The auditor's office has more than 50 employees and more than a $6 million budget.

One of her biggest remaining goals is to finish moving to a new payroll and human resources system for 30,000 employees – with the hope it will go live next year.

Also under Klutz, the auditor's office has increased internal controls, rebid every long-term contract and added data to the state transparency portal. For instance, taxpayers can now see fund balances for the entire state and how much state revenue local units of government are getting.

“I'm always surprised at the amount of change and solutions when all sides are listening and committed,” Klutz said of working with other state agencies and stakeholders.

