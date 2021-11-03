A West Central neighborhood house was settling into its new home Tuesday after it was moved to make way for part of the Electric Works project.

The multi-ton home at 1311 Jackson St. was lifted, turned 90 degrees and carried on giant dollies to a vacant lot across Lavina Street by 9:30 a.m..

A knot of neighbors and interested onlookers watched.

Kim McDonald, who lives across Jackson Street from the house's original location, said she was up early to catch the progress of the move.

“I'm pretty excited,” she said of the event, as well as the prospect of what the new construction and rehabilitation of the former General Electric campus along the west side of Broadway might bring to the historic neighborhood.

“It's change,” she said. “It'll be a while getting used to.”

But McDonald likes the idea of the repurposed buildings and amenities, including a year-round farmers market.

The house move makes way for Phase 2 of the Electric Works project – new construction that includes a more than 1,100-space parking garage wrapped by a multistory building with residential units planned for senior living and retail.

The site of the approximately $106 million project lies on the north side of the main rehabilitation project and north of the railroad tracks.

Originally, three houses were to be moved, but one fell victim to its own construction, said Ben Wahli of Wahli Enterprises.

Wahli is a West Central resident who has been working with the plans.

The small red-brick house was demolished Monday, he said. He became part-owner of that home at 1319 Jackson St. about five or six years ago when it was in dilapidated condition, he said.

He had fixed the roof and made other repairs with plans to occupy the house at some point. But it was found the basement floor had been torn out and the house was basically standing on a pit filled with sand.

A wall had shifted and was on its way to collapse, Wahli said.

“I don't think the house was ever strong enough to be moved,” he said Tuesday. “We had hoped it would survive the move,” but Wahli said it was ruled out.

The other home to be moved, at 1311 Union St., is scheduled for a trip to 1312 Union St. next week, likely on Monday, said Kevin Erb, an Electric Works spokesman.

The developers have been committed to maintaining neighborhood homes when they could, Erb said. The home moved Tuesday has a plain exterior but “historically notable period woodwork” inside, Erb said.

Several houses were previously torn down, and neighbors were of two minds about the impact on the neighborhood.

But homes were in an area not officially protected, neighborhood officials said then.

Movers said Tuesday they planned to move the house more than once.

After workers spent Tuesday morning building four pilings – stacked wooden towers that look like oversized Jenga games – the house was to be moved again to the lot next door.

The house was slid on two giant steel girders into its permanent site over a hole that will become the structure's basement.

Once a new concrete foundation is built, the pilings will be removed, said Bart Dingey of Dingey Movers, Inc., Zanesville, Ohio.

Dingey said he is the fourth generation of the five-generation company started in 1946.

Asked how the job was proceeding, he smiled and said, “Going great.”

rsalter@jg.net