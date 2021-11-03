Rural murals set to be celebrated

Five east Allen County communities are sporting colorful murals created this summer by local artists as part of the Indiana Regional Stellar Communities designation earned by NewAllen Alliance.

The murals grace the sides of buildings at prominent sites in Grabill, Hoagland, Leo-Cedarville, Monroeville and Woodburn. Completion of the works will be celebrated at 3 p.m. today at 103 South St. in Monroeville.

Kristi Sturtz, NewAllen spokeswoman, said the murals give the small communities in eastern Allen County “a visible identity and vibrancy.”

Sturtz said she hopes the alliance will spur community pride and economic benefits from “backyard tourism,” which are visits by those who live elsewhere in the region.

Kent Castleman, alliance president, said the murals “showcase the heritage, history and uniqueness of each community.”

The following murals will be honored:

Grabill: The mural by Ricardo Diamante Guerrero of Fort Wayne features large draft horses, tilling soil in a nod to the area's Amish traditions and farming heritage.

Hoagland: Fort Wayne artist John Klein's mural recreates vintage advertising by two businesses, Hoagland Hardware and Implement Store and the Larabee Flour Mill.

Leo-Cedarville: Tim Parsley of Fort Wayne created a giant lion, the mascot of local schools.

Monroeville: The mural by Amy Buchs of Waterloo features a giant, orange tractor in celebration of an Allis-Chalmers dealership in the community.

Woodburn: Artist Julie Wall of Fort Wayne depicts a buffalo slain by the rapids on the Maumee River north of Woodburn. Bull Rapids Road is named after the event.

Sturtz said an antique Allis-Chalmers tractor will be at today's ceremony. All the murals will get plaques that identify them as part of the Stellar Communities projects, she said.

New Haven, also part of the Stellar Communities award, will likely create a mural next year, Sturtz said.

The designation brought more than $65 million in state funding for projects improving the quality of life in the five rural communities plus New Haven.

The mural project was funded by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, the Indiana Arts Commission, local municipalities and donations from community groups and individuals.

For more information about the murals, go to www.newallenalliance.net/murals.

