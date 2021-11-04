6 area marching bands set for state finals

INDIANAPOLIS – Throw those flags higher, bang the drums louder and hit your marks.

The state's best marching bands return to Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus. Among the finalists are six local schools.

Carroll High Band director Doug Hassell said that even before students knew the word COVID, the staff had designed a show about overcoming adversity.

“Then we lost last season and they literally experienced adversity, which is what our show is all about,” he said. “It is very fresh and tangible and personal to the kids, parents, staff and community.”

The Carroll Charger Pride will be the last local band to perform Saturday – beginning at 9:45 p.m. in Class A.

Hassell said the program, titled “We Rise,” includes music from Katy Perry's “Rise,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and starts with a prologue of Maya Angelou.

There are 172 members in the band.

Class D starts the day with the Spirit of Woodlan performing “Cleopatra” at 11 a.m.

Next up is Class B with the North Side Marching Legends taking the field at 3:05 p.m. Their theme is “Spring” and includes “Purple Rain” by Prince and “Here Comes the Sun” by George Harrison.

Class C has two local bands – the Concordia Lutheran Marching Cadets at 4:40 p.m. with “Crown Him” and the Angola Marching Hornets at 4:55 p.m.

The Homestead Spartan Alliance is also in Class A, marching at 8:45 p.m. Homestead is the most decorated – having won six state championships and 33 consecutive berths in the state finals. They placed third in 2019.

