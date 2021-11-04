Fort Wayne/Allen County

Standoff ends with 1 arrest

One man is in jail and another is in police custody after they barricaded themselves inside an apartment early Wednesday.

Officers said they were called to the home in the 3400 block of Cheviot Drive about 1 a.m. after someone reported an assault at the home.

Police were told a suspect was likely inside the home with weapons along with another person. Officers heard yelling inside the apartment, and emergency and crisis team members were forced to launch chemical agents into the home after people inside refused to respond, police said.

Two men exited the apartment immediately. One man was arrested and charged with false reporting, and police said they were questioning the other man.

Company collects unwanted gourds

Dirt Wain LLC, a local residential and commercial compost company, will collect unpainted pumpkins and gourds from 5 to 8 p.m. today at 3416 Fairfield Ave.

The collected items will be donated to Dick's Organics to feed rescue animals and reduce the impact holiday decorations have on the environment.

The event is open to the public, and there is no charge to pitch pumpkins into the compost trailer.

Indiana

State parks free for vets Nov. 11

All veterans and active-duty military personnel, and everyone in their vehicles, will be admitted free to Indiana DNR state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas and state off-road vehicle riding areas on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

This includes admission to Falls of the Ohio State Park's Interpretive Center.

Veterans and military personnel should present ID or evidence of military service where entrance gates are in operation.

For general information about state park, reservoir, forest properties and state off-road vehicle riding areas, go to dnr.IN.gov.

– Journal Gazette