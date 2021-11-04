County to start kid vaccines today

The Allen County Department of Health plans to start vaccinating children as young as 5 against COVID-19 beginning today – but the free vaccine won't be available everywhere for a few more days.

Developed by Pfizer, the vaccine was approved Tuesday for use in ages 5 to 11 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine supplies are now being sent to local providers on a staggered basis, state health officials said.

The vaccine is the first and only one to offer protection against COVID-19 for the nearly 28 million American children in the approved age group.

Mindy Waldron, county health department administrator, said parents should make an appointment before going to the department's vaccine clinic at Memorial Coliseum. Appointments can be made by calling 211 or signing up at the state's website, ourshot.in.gov, beginning today.

Parkview Health and Super Shot also are collaborating to offer the vaccine. The first available Super Shot appointments are Saturday.

Appointments can be made at the state website or at 260-424-7468. The clinic at 1515 Hobson Road will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Connie Heflin, Super Shot executive director, said the agency's phones were very busy Wednesday with people inquiring about the vaccine. That was partly because the state health department's website was not yet available, she said.

She said the clinic plans to have 200 appointments Saturday. Some children also were scheduled for vaccinations this morning and tonight.

The clinic can accommodate 100 appointments each Tuesday and Thursday and 200 on Saturdays, she said.

Pharmacies also are receiving vaccine supplies. Local Walgreens stores announced to callers they could schedule vaccination appointments beginning Saturday.

Two CVS stores, on South Anthony Boulevard in Fort Wayne and in Decatur, are listed as offering vaccine appointments as of Monday, according to CVS.com.

Super Shot's Heflin said she did not know the status of vaccine supplies or appointments at doctor's offices.

Fort Wayne's Neighborhood Health clinics are not offering the children's vaccine or adult booster shots at this time, a spokeswoman said.

Like the Pfizer vaccine for adults, the children's vaccine requires two doses spaced three weeks apart and a two-week wait before a child can be considered fully vaccinated, Waldron said.

The children's vaccine is one-third the dosage of the adult vaccine.

Dosage is not dependent on weight or age within the 5-to-11 group, she said.

Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County Health Department commissioner, said the vaccine was shown safe and effective in studies of more than 3,000 children.

“The vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection, and there were no serious side effects in this trial,” he said. “The dose for this age group, ... still shows a similar effect on the immune system.

“I urge parents to vaccinate their children for this very infectious disease.”

Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner, said having children vaccinated will help keep them in school, even if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

“Fully vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine if they are exposed but have no symptoms,” she said.

Waldron said the Coliseum clinic will not accept walk-ins for children's vaccines for the time being. Availability is dependent on vaccine supplies, she said.

She said shots for walk-ins likely will become available, but probably not for another week or two.

Parents or guardians are not required to prove the ages of children for them to get a vaccine, but they must provide consent and accompany children getting a shot, Waldron said.

Booster shots as well as first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for adults based on age and other qualifications are also available for free at the Coliseum on a walk-in basis. No Johnson & Johnson shots are being offered.

The Super Shot clinic has private exam rooms and nurses who specialize in young children, as well as interpreters for those who speak Spanish or Burmese.

Parkview Health plans to move its vaccine clinic for those 12 and older to 3718 New Vision Drive next week, said Tami Brigle, Parkview spokeswoman.

County reports 193 new cases

Allen County on Wednesday reported 193 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for a total of 59,824 cases and 817 deaths. The county now has 183,547 fully vaccinated people.

Indiana reported 3,374,423 fully vaccinated residents Wednesday. The state reported 2,024 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 new deaths, bringing the total cases to 1,025,957 cases and 16,283 confirmed deaths, plus 558 deaths based on symptoms in people without a positive test.

rsalter@jg.net