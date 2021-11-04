Indiana justice to retire in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven David announced Wednesday he will step down from the state's high court in the fall of 2022.

Justices must retire at the age of 75. David is 64, but his wife's new job hastened the move.

“I am so proud and humbled to have served the people of Indiana and the people of this great nation for my entire professional life,” David said in a news release.

From 1982 through 2010, he was either a full-time or part-time soldier in the U.S. Army Reserve. From 1994 until next year he will have served almost 30 years as a judicial officer.

“Service to others has been my great honor. I am humbled to have served,” David said. “My journey has been nothing less than a dream come true. We have the greatest Supreme Court in the nation and the best judicial system anywhere, and we are all constantly working together to make it better!”

David – the longest-serving member of the current five justices – was appointed by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2010.

“Justice David's commitment to service combined with his passion for the rule of law have made an extraordinary impact not just on Hoosiers but our nation as a whole,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Serving with distinction as a military judge, trial court judge and justice of the Indiana Supreme Court, his contributions go far beyond the bench. Giving of himself unfailingly to help others, Justice David embodies what it means to be a humble servant-leader and the legacy he is leaving is truly remarkable.”

Holcomb gets to choose David's successor after a bipartisan nominating commission submits finalists.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush pointed to David's public service ethos saying, “Justice David's deep commitment to our Hoosier justice system and his tireless work have been aimed at upholding the rule of law and improving the judicial branch statewide. He will be greatly missed.”

David was born in Allen County, raised in Bartholomew County and spent most of his professional life in Boone County. He and his wife now live in Brown County.

His wife, Catheryne Pully, is an attorney and Indiana State Bar Association employee.

Pully holds the rank of commander in the United States Navy Reserve Judge Advocate General's Corps and has recently been recalled to active duty to be general counsel for the two-star admiral responsible for managing, training and administering the 110,000 men and women in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

During his tenure, David has served with eight justices and authored 202 civil and criminal opinions. He has also devoted time to civic organizations such as National Mock Trial and legal affiliations such as the Appellate Judges Conference.

