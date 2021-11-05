Friday, November 05, 2021 1:00 am
2nd round of road funds sent out
City gets $1 million, county about $625,000
DEVAN FILCHAK | The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne has received $1 million and Allen County has received almost $625,000 in state matching funds for road improvement projects, local officials announced.
Indiana distributed its second round of 2021 Community Crossings funding, in which cities and counties can apply for up to $1 million in matching funds for road improvement projects.
The program is funded with taxes generated by gasoline sales.
Patrick Zaharako, city engineer, said Wednesday in a statement that Fort Wayne will use the funds to help pay for the rehabilitation of concrete pavement on the nine roads in the Winterfield subdivision off Aboite Center Road near Homestead High School.
“The grant allows Public Works to stretch its neighborhood projects further by supplementing the city funds,” Zaharako said. “We appreciate the support of the state government in helping us improve our roads.”
The state has distributed $201 million in Community Crossings grants this year.
Allen County was awarded $375,589 in April. Combined with its $624,411 announced this week, the county has received $1 million in Community Crossings funds this year.
Michael Green, county public information officer, said Allen County will spend the latest grant on road resurfacing, which will cover about 40% of the cost of redoing several county roads with hot mix asphalt.
The application included resurfacing sections of Johnson, Carroll, Hathaway, West Shoaff, McComb, Old Lima and Simon roads, which is expected to cost $1,566,613 overall.
Several other communities in northeast Indiana also received funding. New Haven was awarded $815,604. New Haven's grant will be used for the reconstruction of Woodmere Drive, which is about a mile long and covers the stretch from Moeller Road to the East Allen Career and Technical School, a news release said.
At a glance
Community Crossings grants awarded in northeast Indiana:
Albion, $779,475
Allen County, $624,411
Angola, $666,559
Ashley, $270,000
Auburn, $381,594
Berne, $488,447
Churubusco, $1 million
Decatur, $905,709
DeKalb County, $813,429
Fort Wayne, $1 million
Fremont, $1 million
Garrett, $577,343
Huntington, $346,328
Kendallville, $315,630
Kosciusko County, $806,933
Ligonier, $595,005
Milford, $256,705
New Haven, $815,604
Noble County, $500,000
Ossian, $430,679
Rome City, $228,000
Sidney, $28,263
St. Joe, $82,615
Wells County, $266,401
