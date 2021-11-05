The Journal Gazette
 
    2nd round of road funds sent out

    City gets $1 million, county about $625,000

    DEVAN FILCHAK | The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne has received $1 million and Allen County has received almost $625,000 in state matching funds for road improvement projects, local officials announced.

    Indiana distributed its second round of 2021 Community Crossings funding, in which cities and counties can apply for up to $1 million in matching funds for road improvement projects.

    The program is funded with taxes generated by gasoline sales.

    Patrick Zaharako, city engineer, said Wednesday in a statement that Fort Wayne will use the funds to help pay for the rehabilitation of concrete pavement on the nine roads in the Winterfield subdivision off Aboite Center Road near Homestead High School.

    “The grant allows Public Works to stretch its neighborhood projects further by supplementing the city funds,” Zaharako said. “We appreciate the support of the state government in helping us improve our roads.”

    The state has distributed $201 million in Community Crossings grants this year.

    Allen County was awarded $375,589 in April. Combined with its $624,411 announced this week, the county has received $1 million in Community Crossings funds this year.

    Michael Green, county public information officer, said Allen County will spend the latest grant on road resurfacing, which will cover about 40% of the cost of redoing several county roads with hot mix asphalt.

    The application included resurfacing sections of Johnson, Carroll, Hathaway, West Shoaff, McComb, Old Lima and Simon roads, which is expected to cost $1,566,613 overall.

    Several other communities in northeast Indiana also received funding. New Haven was awarded $815,604. New Haven's grant will be used for the reconstruction of Woodmere Drive, which is about a mile long and covers the stretch from Moeller Road to the East Allen Career and Technical School, a news release said.

    dfilchak@jg.net 

    At a glance

    Community Crossings grants awarded in northeast Indiana:

    Albion, $779,475

    Allen County, $624,411

    Angola, $666,559

    Ashley, $270,000

    Auburn, $381,594

    Berne, $488,447

    Churubusco, $1 million

    Decatur, $905,709

    DeKalb County, $813,429

    Fort Wayne, $1 million

    Fremont, $1 million

    Garrett, $577,343

    Huntington, $346,328

    Kendallville, $315,630

    Kosciusko County, $806,933

    Ligonier, $595,005

    Milford, $256,705

    New Haven, $815,604

    Noble County, $500,000

    Ossian, $430,679

    Rome City, $228,000

    Sidney, $28,263

    St. Joe, $82,615

    Wells County, $266,401

