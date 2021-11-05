Road restrictions for Nov 5

BASS ROAD

Closed between Kroemer and Thomas roads through Dec. 10.

WAPPES ROAD

Closed between North County Line and McComb roads today.

BULL RAPIDS ROAD

Closed at Maumee Center Road through Nov. 26.

YOHNE ROAD

Closed between Branstrator and Smith roads through Nov. 12.

CALHOUN STREET

Closed between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street through Nov. 19.

LAHMEYER ROAD

Closed between State and Antebellum boulevards through Dec. 1.