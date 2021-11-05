Friday, November 05, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Nov 5
BASS ROAD
Closed between Kroemer and Thomas roads through Dec. 10.
WAPPES ROAD
Closed between North County Line and McComb roads today.
BULL RAPIDS ROAD
Closed at Maumee Center Road through Nov. 26.
YOHNE ROAD
Closed between Branstrator and Smith roads through Nov. 12.
CALHOUN STREET
Closed between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street through Nov. 19.
LAHMEYER ROAD
Closed between State and Antebellum boulevards through Dec. 1.
