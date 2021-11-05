The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, November 05, 2021

    Road restrictions for Nov 5

    BASS ROAD

    Closed between Kroemer and Thomas roads through Dec. 10.

     

    WAPPES ROAD

    Closed between North County Line and McComb roads today.

    BULL RAPIDS ROAD

    Closed at Maumee Center Road through Nov. 26.

    YOHNE ROAD

    Closed between Branstrator and Smith roads through Nov. 12.

    CALHOUN STREET

    Closed between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street through Nov. 19.

    LAHMEYER ROAD

    Closed between State and Antebellum boulevards through Dec. 1.

