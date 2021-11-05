Friday, November 05, 2021 1:00 am
Felony report
Compiled by The Journal Gazette
The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.
Madison G. Katsonga-Phiri aka Madison Goggans, 19, of the 7200 block Miahqueah Court was charged Sept. 2 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. She was released on her own recognizance.
Quinn E. Worman, 29, of New Haven, was charged Sept. 2 with domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Derek A. Rhoades, 31, of New Haven, was charged Sept. 2 with two counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender. He was released on $10,000 bond.
Cassandra Ford, 21, of the 1600 block of Reed Road, was charged Sept. 2 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Xavion L. Howard, 33, of the 2700 block of Capitol Avenue, was charged Sept. 2 with non support of a dependent child. He was released on $1,242 cash bond.
Sylvester Smith III, 22, of the 9100 block of Burr Oak Drive, was charged Sept. 2 with domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and strangulation. He was released on $5,000 bond.
Patricia L. Sumner, 44, of Garrett, was charged Sept. 2 with two counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance and causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was released on $20,000 bond.
Demetrius A. Shurelds, 48, of the 4000 block Lynfield Drive, was charged Sept. 2 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Ramon M. Cook, 48, of the 1500 block of Sonora Drive, was charged Sept. 2 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on $2,500 bond.
Eric L. Davis, 39, of North Ridgeville, Ohio, was charged Sept. 2 with being a felon carrying a handgun and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and hash oil possession. He was released on $10,000 bond.
Patricia A. Andrade aka Patricia Romano, 39, of the 1200 block of Scott Avenue, was charged Sept. 2 with cocaine possession, maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. She was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Dyllan R. Derrickson, 28, of Portland, was charged Sept. 2 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance. He was released on his own recognizance.
Jessica R. Bostic, 31, of the 2200 block of Curdes Avenue, was charged Sept. 2 with methamphetamine possession, unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession. She was released on $5,000 bond.
Gilbert Morales aka Gilbert Moralez Sr., 52, of the 4400 block of Bradwood Terrace, was charged Sept. 2 with intimidation and misdemeanor public intoxication. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Jacob A. Davidson, 33, of the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue, was charged Sept. 2 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.
Devin L. Polston, 24, of the 2800 block of Drexel Avenue, was charged Sept. 2 with carrying a handgun without a license. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Isaac M. Jackson aka Isaac Jackson Jr., 39, of the 1900 block of Fox Point Trail, was charged Sept. 2 with criminal trespass. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Joemale Wiggly, 27, of the 6200 block of South Calhoun Street, was charged Sept. 2 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Brandon G. Miller aka Brandon Miller Sr., 31, of the 2700 block of Princeton Avenue, was charged Sept. 2 with domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman. He was released on his own recognizance.
Zachary J. Difilippo aka Zach Difillippo, 38, of the 2600 block of Wells Street, was charged Sept. 2 with resisting law enforcement, narcotic drug possession, methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and driving with a suspended license. He was being held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
