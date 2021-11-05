Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Madison G. Katsonga-Phiri aka Madison Goggans, 19, of the 7200 block Miahqueah Court was charged Sept. 2 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. She was released on her own recognizance.

Quinn E. Worman, 29, of New Haven, was charged Sept. 2 with domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Derek A. Rhoades, 31, of New Haven, was charged Sept. 2 with two counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Cassandra Ford, 21, of the 1600 block of Reed Road, was charged Sept. 2 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Xavion L. Howard, 33, of the 2700 block of Capitol Avenue, was charged Sept. 2 with non support of a dependent child. He was released on $1,242 cash bond.

Sylvester Smith III, 22, of the 9100 block of Burr Oak Drive, was charged Sept. 2 with domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and strangulation. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Patricia L. Sumner, 44, of Garrett, was charged Sept. 2 with two counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance and causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was released on $20,000 bond.

Demetrius A. Shurelds, 48, of the 4000 block Lynfield Drive, was charged Sept. 2 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Ramon M. Cook, 48, of the 1500 block of Sonora Drive, was charged Sept. 2 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Eric L. Davis, 39, of North Ridgeville, Ohio, was charged Sept. 2 with being a felon carrying a handgun and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and hash oil possession. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Patricia A. Andrade aka Patricia Romano, 39, of the 1200 block of Scott Avenue, was charged Sept. 2 with cocaine possession, maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. She was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Dyllan R. Derrickson, 28, of Portland, was charged Sept. 2 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance. He was released on his own recognizance.

Jessica R. Bostic, 31, of the 2200 block of Curdes Avenue, was charged Sept. 2 with methamphetamine possession, unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession. She was released on $5,000 bond.

Gilbert Morales aka Gilbert Moralez Sr., 52, of the 4400 block of Bradwood Terrace, was charged Sept. 2 with intimidation and misdemeanor public intoxication. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Jacob A. Davidson, 33, of the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue, was charged Sept. 2 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.

Devin L. Polston, 24, of the 2800 block of Drexel Avenue, was charged Sept. 2 with carrying a handgun without a license. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Isaac M. Jackson aka Isaac Jackson Jr., 39, of the 1900 block of Fox Point Trail, was charged Sept. 2 with criminal trespass. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Joemale Wiggly, 27, of the 6200 block of South Calhoun Street, was charged Sept. 2 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Brandon G. Miller aka Brandon Miller Sr., 31, of the 2700 block of Princeton Avenue, was charged Sept. 2 with domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman. He was released on his own recognizance.

Zachary J. Difilippo aka Zach Difillippo, 38, of the 2600 block of Wells Street, was charged Sept. 2 with resisting law enforcement, narcotic drug possession, methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and driving with a suspended license. He was being held in lieu of $7,500 bail.