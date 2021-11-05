Pride, kindness means a lot to city-born author

Ashley C. Ford's best-selling memoir has attracted such high-profile fans as Oprah Winfrey, but the Fort Wayne native said Thursday that having her hometown celebrate her story is a different level of praise.

“It's the difference between a stranger saying, 'I'm proud of you,' and your parents saying, 'I'm proud of you,'” Ford said at a news conference at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

The 2005 Paul Harding High School graduate was on campus for the university's Omnibus Speaker Series. More than 800 people were expected to attend the free event.

Ford, who met with media before her talk, planned to explain why she returned to Indiana last fall after six years in New York City. It's a topic the Indianapolis resident often gets asked about.

“I have unfinished business with Fort Wayne,” Ford said. “I have unfinished business with Indiana. The person who I was when I left this place is a different person now. ... There are things to say, some of them celebratory, some of them maybe a little challenging.”

Her debut memoir, “Somebody's Daughter,” addresses topics including race, family, inequality, incarceration, sexuality, love, shame, anger and forgiveness. It was published in June under Winfrey's imprint.

Ford also recorded the audiobook, a task that sometimes turned emotional, she said. She wasn't prepared for her reaction to the difficult content because it was her first time reading the memoir for an audience.

“That turned out to be really hard,” Ford said.

A product of East Allen County Schools, Ford said she had “tremendous teachers” in Fort Wayne, and she named several educators who influenced her life. She remains in contact with some, she said, including one who was like a father figure. Her own father went to prison when Ford was young.

Ford hopes teachers she's lost contact with come across her book, recognize her name, see her photograph in the back and know it's her and that she's OK, she said.

Ford said it's important to tell people what their kindness – past and present – means to her.

“Kindness, compassion and care for people who you're not obligated to has so much power,” Ford said. “I'm really, really grateful that those people, in particular, took that power and were not only responsible with it but generous with it.”

asloboda@jg.net