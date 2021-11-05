Questions raised on rezoning in Perry

Those proposing to put residential and commercial development at West Gump Road and Indiana 3 in Perry Township got an earful during a public hearing on the Hunter's Development plan.

Residents and members of the Allen County Plan Commission expressed concern about both the development's design and the lack of design specifics.

Proposed by Hunter's Development LLC, affiliated with Fort Wayne's Granite Ridge Builders, the development would cover more than 71 acres at a prominent Huntertown intersection.

About 34 acres on the west side of the tract nearest Indiana 3 are proposed to be rezoned neighborhood center, a commercial category. The rest of the land is proposed for single-family residential. The land now is zoned low-intensity residential and single-family residential.

Plans show the tract basically divided in half along a north-south regulated drain under the proposed zoning.

Plan commission members learned there was a significant difference in the number of single-family homes than first proposed – 85 instead of 114.

And no details were offered on who would occupy the commercial side of the property. That upset one resident, Andy Lebamoff.

“I'm not sure you can approve something when there are so many things to be answered,” he said.

Pat Hess, a local attorney representing the developer, called the application “an attempt to set in stone how this corner will develop” instead of letting “piecemeal development” proceed, as it has in other nearby areas.

Hess said the neighborhood center zoning would allow a variety of less-intensive commercial uses but would keep out big box stores. Residential uses, including assisted living, condominiums and apartments, would also be allowed.

Beth Shellman, Huntertown town manager, said Huntertown officials generally supported the plan but wanted developers to submit a written commitment that private clubs and massage businesses would be excluded as uses.

Nearby residents objected to apartments. During a recent meeting between developers and residents, “Not one person there was for apartments,” said Erika Whedon, who presented a petition signed by about 30 residents.

The petition advocated against interconnecting streets between the development's residential side and Monte Carlo Drive, an east-west residential street to the north. The petition preferred an interconnection from the commercial side to the north.

Plans for the commercial side show only one north-south access point from West Gump Road, with a roundabout in the middle and no buildings.

Hess said up to 25 commercial lots were proposed for purposes of the application, “but they're not set in stone.” He also apologized for misspeaking about the possibility of apartments because developers have no plans to build them.

He said the number of proposed homes was reduced because they originally were planned for both sides of the regulated drain. That layout proved expensive and impractical because a bridge would be required, Hess said.

He said the developer would be amenable to a written commitment that would rule out other uses allowed in the neighborhood center zone, including correctional services, a homeless shelter or rescue mission, parking garages, fraternity houses, tattoo businesses and recreational centers.

“This is a project we think is very good for the area,” he said. “The developer doesn't have the luxury of presenting you with a development plan (of owners and tenants), but the zoning works.”

rsalter@jg.net