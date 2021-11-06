6 food vendors join Electric Works

The first six local food-oriented entrepreneurs committed to Electric Works are generating interest in the seven-day-a-week indoor market promised by developers.

Union Street Market, with 37,000 square feet of space and 25 spots for merchants, is expected to open next fall on the former General Electric campus south of downtown.

Ted Spitzer, the market's director of planning and development, said Friday the companies “exemplify the rapidly developing food scene in Fort Wayne and the blossoming of creative food businesses.”

The merchants will supply diverse products including the fermented tea drink kombucha and gluten-free bakery items.

The six are:

• Bird and Cleaver. A Fort Wayne restaurant that formerly operated on Wells Street is being reopened at the market by owners John and Lindsay Cheesebrew. The restaurant served vegan and vegetarian food prior to closing last year as a result of the pandemic.

• Good Riddance! Gluten-Free Bakery. Wendy Serban is transitioning from a home-based business to a production kitchen. The baked goods are preferred by those with a sensitivity to gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and some other grains.

“The market is keeping the cost of getting started low by providing the kitchen exhaust and walk-in refrigerators and sinks,” Serban said in a news release. She anticipates “a built-in customer base with all the employees and residents at Electric Works.”

• Kekionga Craft Company. This company, which produces artisan hard cider, mead and wine in a historic cider mill in northwest Fort Wayne, will sell products bottled and on tap, as well as apple doughnuts and snacks. The company was started by Tyler Butcher and Logan Barger.

• Deli on Main. This food spot, run by Brent Davis in Van Wert will expand into Fort Wayne and serve breakfast items, smoked meat sandwiches and to-go dinners.

• Lunar Infusions. Created by Sarah Trombley, the business will serve and sell take-home kombucha made with herbs, fruits and teas, many sourced from organic growers.

• Conjure Coffee. The near-downtown, east-side specialty coffee shop will offer fresh-roasted coffees, espresso drinks and a selection of gelatos, said Conjure's Corey Waldron.

Spitzer said Electric Works' food offerings will have two other components.

The Union Street Market, he said, will also have an outdoor farmers market that will offer vendors along the campus' through-street, Dynamo Alley, on Saturday mornings and Wednesday afternoons in good weather.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market, which has operated inside at Parkview Field in the wintertime, will relocate inside the Union Street Market – with up to 50 year-round vendors.

Up to 130 indoor and outdoor vendor spaces will be available in good weather, Spitzer said.

In 2018, the operators of the Joseph Decuis restaurant and Emporium in Roanoke, said they would lease 2,000 square feet at Electric Works for a “wine and Wagyu” bar offering small plates at affordable prices and items to prepare at home.

“We're still in conversations with them,” Spitzer said.

Merchants for the market's 19 remaining slots are still being sought. Leasing information is available at www.unionstreetmarket.org.

Construction for Electric Works' Phase 1 began in January and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022 at a cost of $280 million.

