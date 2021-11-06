Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette KayeC Jones, riparian supervisor with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, works on removing the dock at Guldlin Park on Friday morning. Previous Next Saturday, November 06, 2021 1:00 am Dock dismantling MICHELLE DAVIES | The Journal Gazette Dock dismantling Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment