Banks back on Twitter

INDIANAPOLIS – U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, on Friday deleted a tweet deemed offensive to regain access to his official Twitter account.

Twitter suspended the account about two weeks ago, and Banks has been unable to use it since then – turning instead of a personal account with thousands fewer followers.

But he posted a video Friday saying “I'm back” on the official account.

A statement from his office said “Twitter was blocking my communications with Hoosiers right before Congress votes on the largest expansion of the federal government since the Great Society. Twitter demanded I delete the tweet if I wanted to participate in a momentous political debate, which is my job, so I did, but I stand by every word in my factual statement.

“Twitter provides a crucial platform for elected officials to communicate with voters, which is part of what makes Twitter's biased and arbitrary censorship so dangerous. Fighting the left's censorship will remain a priority of mine for as long as I'm in Congress.”

Several weeks ago Banks posted two tweets regarding the first openly transgender four-star officer to serve in any of the uniformed services – Adm. Rachel Levine. The U.S. surgeon general congratulated her as the first female four-star officer to serve in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Banks, from Columbia City, first tweeted that the “title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man.”

Twitter blocked that tweet due to “hateful conduct.” The rule says an account cannot promote violence against, threaten or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious disease.

Banks' second tweet remains. It said “calling someone that was born and lived as a man for 54 years the first 'female' four-star officer is an insult to every little girl who dreams of breaking glass ceilings one day.”

In the video announcing his return to Twitter, Banks didn't say how he got the account back.

“Hey everybody it's been two weeks since Twitter censored me. But I've got my Twitter account back,” he said.

“I'm not the first, I won't be the last conservative that big tech tries to silence.... When we win back the majority next year, I'm going to lead the fight to hold big tech accountable for their censorship of conservative voices.”

