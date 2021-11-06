Farmer sues grain bin firm, alleging fraud

An Allen County farmer has filed a civil lawsuit that accuses a New Haven grain storage operation of falsifying contracts that called for more grain to be delivered than farmers produce in a year.

Growers were then penalized when they couldn't meet unrealistic quotas they never agreed to, according to the lawsuit.

The alleged scheme was driven by a need to offset “massive losses” in 2019 and 2020 from risky grain speculation on futures contracts, the plaintiff contends.

David Melcher, owner of Advanced Grain Farms in New Haven, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in the U.S. District Court Northern District of Indiana against Central States Enterprises LLC and Larry Shepherd.

Melcher requested a jury trial and asked for the judge to certify a class action so that other farmers can join the litigation and share in any potential damages paid by the defendants.

Until earlier this year, Central States Enterprises operated Indiana grain bins in New Haven and Montpelier, which is about an hour south of Fort Wayne in Blackford County.

Central States sold its Indiana grain bins to Archer Daniels Midland in the spring. Heathrow, Florida-based Central States continues to operate grain bins in Lake City in northern Florida.

Melcher farms about 5,000 acres, where he grows corn, soybeans and wheat.

He is represented by attorneys including John J. Schwarz II of Schwarz Law Office in Royal Center, a small town about 90 miles west of Fort Wayne. He is also represented by Indianapolis attorneys Richard E. Shevitz, Scott D. Gilchrist and Natalie A. Lyons of Cohen & Malad.

Schwarz said through email that “many, many farmers” in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio “have been terribly affected by accumulator contracts and the use of them by Central States in New Haven and Montpelier, Indiana.”

During a follow-up phone interview, he estimated “it could be over a hundred” farmers affected. Schwarz, who is an agriculture attorney and a farmer, said he knows of some who were driven to bankruptcy because of the allegedly forged contracts.

“We are deeply concerned about the troubling conduct by Central States and Mr. Shepherd that is detailed in the complaint, and the significant harm to Midwest farmers that has resulted,” Schwarz wrote. “We look forward to pursuing a fair and just outcome for these farmers as the case proceeds.”

The lawsuit contends that Shepherd was Central States' principal grain buyer and engaged in “speculative trading on the commodities futures market.”

As a grain elevator, Central States bought grain from farmers and sold it to third-party buyers. Such operations commonly hedge those “annual grain purchases through futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade to offset risks associated with fluctuating grain prices,” the document states.

But, the lawsuit states, “Shepherd's speculative trading was entirely divorced from actual grain that Central States had committed to purchase, sell or store.”

The plaintiff contends Central States knew about the losses and Shepherd's attempts to make up those losses by doing more speculative trading and then by falsifying sales contracts with farmers to place the burden on them to produce the specified amount of grain or pay a penalty.

Some of those bogus contracts were “physically destroyed in an attempt to conceal defendants' unlawful conduct,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit requests compensatory and punitive damages and attorney's fees but doesn't specify an amount.

Schwarz said no court date has been set for the case.

It was unclear from online court records whether Central States had filed a formal response in U.S. District Court as of late Friday.

