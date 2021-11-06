Housing proposed for Bass Road

A prominent Fort Wayne developer has proposed putting more than 300 new single-family homes on the south side of Bass Road in Aboite Township.

Signal Ridge and Chestnut Creek are proposed by SIH LLC, represented by Ric Zehr. SIH is at the same address as North Eastern Development Corp., 10808 LaCabreah Lane.

The two developments on 186 acres lie west of the intersection of Bass and Scott roads.

The developer seeks rezoning of two tracts from agricultural to single-family residential and approval of primary development plans.

Chestnut Creek is proposed to have 150 homes, the limit allowed for a single-access development, on 108.34 acres. The access is from Scott Road.

Norfolk Southern railroad tracks form the northern boundary.

Homes are arranged around six detention ponds and four cul-de-sacs.

The Signal Ridge development would be on 78 acres with access from Bass Road. Its proposed layout calls for 153 homes arranged around five detention areas and five full cul-de-sacs, with the railroad at the development's southern boundary.

The railroad makes north-south interconnecting streets between the two adjoining developments unlikely. No access is shown to property to the west of either development.

Water service is proposed to come from Aqua Indiana. The homes' sewer service would be provided by Fort Wayne, the application says.

No prices for lots or homes are shown.

The plans will have a public hearing at 1 p.m. Dec. 9 before the Allen County Plan Commission in Room 30 of Citizens Square.

