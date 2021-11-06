North Side takes 10th, Woodlan finishes 7thâ€©in state marching band competition

INDIANAPOLIS – The North Side Marching Legends brought color to the field with their interpretation of Spring – taking home 10th place today in the state marching band finals.

The color guard donned bright yellow and throughout the performance used flags of differing colors – some with bring pink tulips, purple flags with lightning and yellow flags. A small group rifled sabers into the air in unison.

The strong ending – where the band changes the plumes on their hat from black to yellow and a large flag is unfurled over the top of the corps – was the highlight for color guard member Lilith Durnell, 14. The performance also featured Here Comes the Sun by George Harrison.

It was the freshman’s first year at state finals, which she called nerve-wracking afterward. Durnell was pleased with the group’s effort, however, saying she didn’t see many mistakes.

The director at North Side is Aaron King.

The Spirit of Woodlan was the first local band to go on today, performing its "Cleopatra" show before a few thousand fans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The 47 band members are in Class D, the smallest of the four classes in the Indiana State School Music Association's annual event. They came in seventh, with Lewis Cass High School winning the class.

“It was very strong and very good,” Woodlan Director Robert Slattery said. “The kids were ready.”

For the first time, the group traveled to Indianapolis the night before, staying in a hotel. That avoided getting up in the early morning hours and dealing with traffic, which was affected by a marathon race.

The band used a throne and columns to bring Greek ambience to the field, with the color guard wearing gold and teal. The performance was highlighted by a trombone solo during a soft interlude.

