Open house set for farm park

New Haven-Adams Township Parks & Recreation officials are staging an open house next weekend to highlight ideas and facilities for the community's first farm-themed park.

Maryland's Farm Park will be showcased 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the New Haven Community Center, 7500 Indiana 930.

The park is being created from Alison Adams's donation of land along Rose Avenue in Adams Township. Adams has pursued an eclectic blend of agriculture on the 10-acre property.

Park plans include a visitors center in a log cabin commemorating the first owner, Jesse Adams, who was granted the land in 1825 by President John Quincy Adams.

A sensory-friendly trail for people of all abilities and an outdoor nature playground, picnic pavilion and farm animals are also included among the attractions. So is a red brick house built in the 1870s and still serving today as Alison Adams's home.

Adams hopes the park will allow families to experience nature in a serene way. A fundraising drive is beginning at the open house, which follows a similar event that took place Friday afternoon.

A $1.5 million fundraising goal has been set, with $250,000 pledged, said Mike Clendenen, parks department superintendent.

More information is available by calling 260-749-2212.

rsalter@jg.net