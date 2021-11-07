Bands bring energy in return

INDIANAPOLIS – Six area bands turned in spirited routines full of pomp, pageantry and precision Saturday at the State Marching Band Finals.

All returned after a one-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic. The final band placements were Homestead High in sixth in Class A; Carroll High seventh in Class A; North Side High 10th in Class B; Angola High sixth in Class C; Concordia Lutheran High eighth in Class C; and Woodlan High seventh in Class D.

The Homestead Spartan Alliance paid homage to Greek history with “This Is Sparta.” Long spears and columns surrounded the field and the color guard climbed wooden ladders during battle.

The guard carried flags, rifles, sabers, arrows and shields. The band members moved fast and crisp around the field.

But the highlight was a ballad-like version of “Gangster's Paradise” and the band yelling “this is Sparta” en masse during the triumphant finale.

“I wish it was a show we had done,” said Ben Miller, 19, former drum major at Homestead who attended the event as a fan.

He loved the energy of the beginning and the overall character of the show.

Bryen Warfield is the director of the band.

The Carroll Charger Pride – directed by Doug Hassell – used popular music and poet Maya Angelou to bring their theme of overcoming adversity to life in “We Rise.”

The band members wore their traditional black and blue uniforms with no embellishments and set decoration was limited to rolling black stands. But at the end of the performance the stands showed off yellow, red and purple ombre art that matched the flags.

The color guard was dressed in orange and brought energy to the performance.

Brian Cooper, 18, said everyone could relate to the theme, because of the one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“We all are coming off a year not playing, and this was our redemption,” he said.

He is a drum major and clarinet soloist.

The North Side Marching Legends brought color to the field with their interpretation of “Spring” – taking home 10th place.

The color guard donned bright yellow and throughout the performance used flags of differing colors – some with bright pink tulips, purple flags with lightning and yellow flags. A small group rifled sabers into the air in unison.

The strong ending – where the band changes the plumes on their hat from black to yellow and a large flag is unfurled over the top of the corps – was the highlight for color guard member Lilith Durnell, 14. The performance also featured “Here Comes the Sun” by George Harrison.

It was the freshman's first year at state finals, which she called nerve-wracking afterward. Durnell was pleased with the group's effort, however, saying she didn't see many mistakes.

The director at North Side is Aaron King.

Earlier in the day, Class D kicked off the event.

The Spirit of Woodlan was the first local band to march – performing their “Cleopatra” show to several thousand fans. The 47 band members are in Class D, the smallest of the four classes.

Woodlan placed seventh in the class, which was won by Lewis Cass High School.

“It was very strong and very good,” Woodlan director Robert Slattery said. “The kids were ready.”

For the first time, the group traveled to Indianapolis the night before, staying in a hotel. That avoided getting up in the early-morning hours and dealing with traffic, which was affected by a marathon race also happening Saturday.

The band used a throne and columns to bring Egyptian ambiance to the field with the color guard wearing gold and teal. The performance was highlighted by a trombone solo during a soft interlude.

In Class C, two area bands competed.

The Angola Marching Hornets came in sixth under new director Bob Myers.

The band of about 70 made its way back to the finals after a four-year absence and performed “Cube Squared,” which included “Hip to Be Square” by Huey Lewis.

Members performed on purple and white cubes throughout the field – whether with instruments or flags.

“I don't want to get emotional,” Myers said. “I'm so proud of these kids. I can't believe we met only five months ago. They have done everything I have asked.”

The Concordia Lutheran Marching Cadets brought a solemn, faith-based performance to the field with “Crown Him” – earning eighth place.

The minimalist design included only a few gold props around the field with the words love, heaven and life. The small color guard also wore yellow and added some dancing to their flag work.

Guard member Devin Hairston, 16, said this was his third trip to state finals but “this was by far the best.”

He said the band as a whole is smaller – about 40 members – but that has resulted in a special bond.

Hairston's favorite part of the day was “celebrating all of our hard work and pouring it all out on the field.”

Western High in Russiaville won the class.

