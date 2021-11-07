Lutheran CEO seen as honest, well-liked

Scott Teffeteller grew up grounded in the Golden Rule.

As the son of a Methodist minister, Teffeteller learned to treat others as he'd like to be treated. But personal experience has changed his perspective.

Lutheran Health Network's CEO now practices what he describes as the Platinum Rule – treat others the way they want to be treated.

“Really meet people where they are,” he added.

Teffeteller sat down with The Journal Gazette in late October to talk about his background, the winding road that brought him to Fort Wayne and his first 50 days as head of the local health care provider.

“I come from pretty humble beginnings,” he said, “but that wasn't an impediment.”

Kept in check

Those beginnings were in Maryville, Tennessee, a Knoxville suburb. Dad was both a barber and a preacher. Mom was a seamstress at the local Levi Strauss factory.

Teffeteller grew up with his brother Rick, who is four years older.

“We had a lot of fun, but Mom and Dad kept us in check. And you knew what you could do and couldn't do,” he said. “My father always said don't do anything that's going to land you on the front page of the paper.”

Rick, a U.S. Navy veteran, now manages an apartment complex in Knoxville. Teffeteller's father died about two years ago, and his mother, who is in her mid-70s, is retired.

Teffeteller was a multisport athlete in high school. He wrestled in the 185-pound weight class and was the baseball team's catcher and third baseman at various times.

He also played football as an offensive guard and middle linebacker until he tore up his knee during senior year. He described the injury as “probably the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Teffeteller's senior year was painful for more reasons than his knee injury. That was also the year his beloved grandfather died of cancer.

Teffeteller, who is 5-foot-11, describes his 4-foot-11 grandfather as “the biggest little man I've ever known,” someone who could have made excuses in life but never did.

Through all the losses, Teffeteller was encouraged by his parents, coaches and girlfriend. He eventually married his high school sweetheart, Sondra. Her parents also played a significant, nurturing role in his life.

“When you live in a smaller community and are raised in a smaller community,” he said, “you're raised by a village.”

Altering course

Teffeteller followed Sondra, who is one year older, to college at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City. She was studying to become a dental hygienist and would eventually earn a degree in public health.

Teffeteller was 21 when they married in 1992. He “never had a doubt” that she was the right partner for him.

He enrolled in college with the intention of earning a two-year degree to become an X-ray technician, inspired by the care his grandfather received during his cancer treatment. But he switched to radiology administration after he realized he was getting too emotionally attached to the cancer patients he was treating.

Mark McNeel, the man Teffeteller describes as his best friend, was also in the radiology program at that time. He's not surprised that the work was too emotionally taxing for his friend.

“It's very easy to do that,” McNeel said of becoming too attached. “He's a very kindhearted guy. He wears his heart on his sleeve, so you know how he feels.”

McNeel, who is a radiation oncology department therapist at Virginia Commonwealth University, said he's learned to build walls so he isn't devastated when patients don't recover.

McNeel enrolled in radiology classes after a stint in the Army.

“I looked up to him, really,” he said of Teffeteller. “I'm older than he is, but he's been a mentor to me.”

The men talk on the phone at least once a month, reminiscing about college, reliving University of Tennessee football games and catching up on family.

Honesty is one of Teffeteller's strengths, his friend said.

“He's not afraid to give you the answer that you need to hear – not necessarily one you want to hear,” McNeel said. “At the core, Scott is just a giving and family-oriented person. He's like a brother.”

Teffeteller's interest in health care was one he shared with his mother.

When Levi's moved production offshore, it paid for tuition and books for displaced workers so they could qualify for other jobs.

She went back to school to become a nurse – something she'd always wanted to do – shortly after he graduated from college. She worked as a medical-surgical nurse in a hospital for 15 to 20 years before retiring.

“It was a really proud moment when Mom got pinned as a nurse,” Teffeteller said. “She wanted to be right there taking care of patients. She taught my brother and me to take care of others.”

Tumblin' tumbleweeds

After college graduation, Teffeteller lived and worked in Richmond, Virginia, for 71/2 years. Then it was on to El Paso, Texas, where he ran surgical centers. His son and daughter were born there.

Next came Denver, where he helped reopen a closed hospital. He spent 91/2 years in Terre Haute. He was offered a transfer to Las Vegas but declined after deciding the move wasn't right for his family. He stayed in Terre Haute before moving to Fishers, where he worked for Community Health Network for 51/2 years.

Both children attended high school in Fishers. Zach was on the swim team in both high school and at the University of Connecticut. Kayden played volleyball at the high school level.

Teffeteller got the call to move to Chicago, a stay that lasted three years and immediately preceded his arrival in Fort Wayne.

But the couple longed to be back home again in Indiana. Although they didn't previously live in Fort Wayne, they had visited the city several times over the years while following their children's sports teams.

Herb Buchanan joined AMITA Health in Chicago the same day Teffeteller did. They were peers in the organization, in charge of different regions.

“We knew if we lost him, it would probably be to Indiana,” Buchanan said, adding that Teffeteller often spoke of his love for the state and its residents.

The Teffetellers now live about 31/2 hours from his wife's parents, who now live in rural Ohio. His mother is still in Tennessee.

After hopscotching across the country, Teffeteller has learned to quickly assess a community and get involved. He's already on the board of the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana and Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

He's impressed by all the investment made in Fort Wayne in recent years.

“When this job was presented, I wanted to be here,” he said. “We want to be here for a long time. My wife told me she's not doing another move.”

Hello, my name is ...

Teffeteller set a personal goal of meeting 100 people in his first 100 days on the job. He's on pace to exceed that number.

The CEO has met with Lutheran doctors, nurses and leaders and found them to be “extremely committed, very talented and energetic.”

Buchanan recalled seeing Teffeteller interact with his Chicago team.

“You could tell when you walked around his hospital that everybody knew him and he treated everyone the same,” Buchanan said, adding that each worker felt respected and admired.

That also described how Teffeteller's Illinois peers felt about him, Buchanan said.

“He was the go-to person to get advice on what to do, what not to do,” Buchanan said, citing his former colleague's broad experience. “He is confident, and he's opinionated.”

And Teffeteller isn't shy about speaking up in meetings with senior executives when something doesn't sound quite right, Buchanan said.

Teffeteller's three peers, including Buchanan, would shoot each other looks in meetings but knew Teffeteller would be the one who wouldn't let a questionable comment pass unchallenged.

But that doesn't mean Teffeteller was difficult to work with.

“He's a kind-hearted person. You could see that right away,” Buchanan said. “He told lots of stories about his family.”

McNeel, Teffeteller's best friend, also said family is at his core.

“That's what drives him to succeed,” McNeel said. “He wants his family and his kids to have more than he had.”

Making the move

Teffeteller uses a checklist, of sorts, when evaluating a job opportunity.

He considers whether the organization's mission lines up with his personal mission. He gauges whether the organization adds value to the patients and communities it serves. And he judges how the organization's quality of care measures against national benchmarks.

Community Health Systems, Lutheran Health Network's parent company, measures up, he said.

Teffeteller agrees with the health care provider's mission of helping people get well and live healthier lives.

He also believes CHS doubled down during the pandemic by making several investments, including committing to a $45 million, 120-bed behavioral health hospital with Acadia Healthcare Co. and constructing the $118 million Lutheran Downtown Hospital, which will begin treating patients Saturday.

“This is an organization that has a lot to be proud of. We made a commitment, and we delivered on that commitment,” Teffeteller said, describing the five-story, 60-bed hospital as “second to none.”

As far as quality of care goes, Teffeteller acknowledged the scores could stand some improvement.

“We're not where we want to be on those measures, but I guarantee we're moving in the right direction,” he said, adding his own goal. “We will be the provider of choice.”

Teffeteller is aware of the $11.98 billion in long-term debt CHS had as of Sept. 30 and repeated quarterly losses.

The master's of business administration degree he earned from Averett University in Danville, Virginia, allowed him to understand nonbalance sheet items in the company's financial reports, he said. As a result, he wasn't frightened off.

“I'm very proud to say I work for CHS, but my focus is on Lutheran Health Network,” he said. “We've got a great story to tell in this community about the services we provide.”

sslater@jg.net