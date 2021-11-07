Lutheran Downtown wins with visitors' 1st impressions

With just a week left before it opens, many visitors to Fort Wayne's new Lutheran Downtown Hospital left Saturday's open house complimenting the facility's aesthetics, as well as the top-of-the-line equipment designed to improve and streamline patient care.

From shortly before 10 a.m. to about 1 p.m. the Fort Wayne community was invited to tour the $118 million facility, which will replace St. Joseph Hospital, which first opened in 1869. The old facility is expected to be torn down in stages starting next year, but the new hospital's chapel is named in its honor and features some of the old building's stained glass.

Hundreds of visitors streamed through the building throughout the day Saturday for a sneak peek into almost everything the new hospital will offer the community, including a new grab-and-go style cafe, modern patient rooms and new technology and equipment meant to streamline patient care in the emergency department and intensive care unit.

The only areas where tour groups were not allowed Saturday were the hospital's surgical wing and administrative offices on the building's third floor. The surgical area was off-limits because the entire area had already been sanitized in preparation for new patients, Lutheran Health Network spokeswoman Megan Hubartt said.

Chris McKay said she used to work at St. Joseph Hospital and Lutheran's Dupont Hospital as an X-ray technician when it first opened. It's amazing, she said, to watch another new hospital open.

“It was awesome to get to be a part of that, so I'm sure (the new hospital's) employees are the same way,” McKay said.

Of everything she saw Saturday, McKay said she was particularly interested in the top-of-the-line equipment included in the facility.

It was a similar situation when Dupont Hospital opened, she said, adding that feature was appealing to new patients.

Out of all the new equipment Lutheran Downtown Hospital will have, the new MRI machine is one of Twilla Lee's favorites. Lee is the hospital's CEO. The new machine is quieter and has a larger bore, allowing for patients to feel more comfortable while undergoing diagnostic testing, she said.

Lee is also excited about having a Da Vinci robot to assist in surgery, which she said will allow for more minimally invasive surgeries and faster recovery times.

Lutheran's new hospital also appears to have been laid out well, McKay said, allowing for more mobility, especially when moving bulky equipment through the corridors.

“To get the equipment in and out, that was a big, important thing for me,” she said.

Fort Wayne resident Paul McBride also said he found the new facility impressive. McBride, who lives nearby, toured the hospital with his father.

“They did a very good job on it. It looks nice inside,” he said. “It seems like they got it done pretty quickly too. The last time I drove by, it looked nothing like this.”

To Sue Warren, it was clear Lutheran officials put a lot of thought into the building's aesthetics on top of functionality.

“I was impressed by the layout. It's very welcoming,” she said. “Also, the receiving area, where they have vehicles coming in and out, it doesn't disrupt the neighborhood.”

All of the aesthetics, down to the color of the walls, the abundance of natural light and plant choices in common areas, Warren said, help provide a welcoming atmosphere.

“It seems like they gave a lot of thought, not only to the patients and the staff, but also to the people visiting as well,” she said.

That atmosphere – one of healing and community – is what Lutheran was going for when designing the new facility, Lee said in an interview.

“We really want to carry that culture that we currently have, which is that family feeling, that people are welcome here and that we want to serve them. We want to give them the best care possible,” she said.

Lee continued, “We hope that the community ... will feel this bright, light, airy, state-of-the-art facility that is also delivering the compassionate care that we want all of our patients and visitors to feel when they come into the building.”

Lutheran Downtown Hospital officially opens Saturday.