242-unit rental development planned at Dupont, Lima roads

A 242-unit rental housing development did not see any opposition at a Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing Monday.

Dupont Meadows is a multi-family development planned for a roughly 55-acre plot behind Walmart at the intersection of West Dupont and Lima roads. Next Chapter Holdings LLC has created neighborhoods like this in the southeastern part of the U.S., but Wayne Millar, co-founder of Next Chapter, said this will be the first in Fort Wayne.

The market-rate units will be single-family homes with the exception of 12 units that will be connected at the units’ garages. Each unit will have a single-car garage, a driveway, a porch and a short, white, open picket fence. About 15 acres of the plot is undevelopable, so the development will be spread over 40 acres.

The houses are expected to vary in size from 830 square feet to 1,800 square feet. Rent is expected to cost between $1,400 and $2,000 a month.

Next Chapter is seeking a rezoning of the plot from agricultural residential to multi-family residential, along with approval for its primary development plan with two waivers.

With the commission’s approval, construction is expected to start around the end of the second quarter in 2022, Hess said. The commission will discuss the requests and take action at its business meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

