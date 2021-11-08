PFW provides sweet music for learning, growth

Conversation temporarily replaced music Sunday at a Purdue University Fort Wayne recital hall, where faculty members and students described the School of Music's high notes – including tuition and class size – to middle and high schoolers.

“There's a lot of reasons why PFW has its own halo,” said Kevin McMahon, director of orchestra.

The almost hourlong discussion was part of String and Guitar Day. The free afternoon event was promoted as an opportunity for middle and high school students to work with the School of Music's string faculty, but some adults participated, too.

Instrumental Days are sponsored by Sweetwater and Mynett Music. Brass Day is scheduled for Sunday.

Getting technical advice as a young musician can help keep bad habits from developing, said McMahon, who worked with violinists earlier in the afternoon.

Laura Lydy, whose instruction primarily focuses on guitars, assured students it's OK if they join the School of Music needing remedial lessons. Systems are in place to help, she said.

“We're not quick to close doors for people who want to try to learn and improve themselves,” Lydy said.

Snider High School senior Will Gardiner was particularly interested in the admissions process. He is also considering Indiana University in Bloomington.

Faculty members were quick to tout the benefits of Purdue Fort Wayne, which is home to the only School of Music in the Purdue system.

A flagship school like IU has a bigger professor-to-student ratio, Lydy said, noting some classes at IU could have 300 students compared with 30 students at Purdue Fort Wayne.

“You get to develop a very personal relationship with all of your professors,” she said.

Hannah Rivas of St. Louis came to Purdue Fort Wayne for the music therapy program. She described the music school as close-knit with an open and accepting environment.

“It births good relationships,” Rivas said.

One boy asked about the possibility of minoring in music while pursuing a major in another subject, prompting Lydy to describe a degree program for students with dual interests – music in an outside field. This program lets students become competent in a field other than music – such as business, math, theater or history – by completing 26 to 29 credit hours of intensive study in that discipline.

“While it is a little bit more work,” Lydy said, “it's big bang for your buck.”

asloboda@jg.net