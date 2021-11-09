Fort Wayne/Allen County

Parkview clinic staying put

Parkview Health's COVID-19 vaccination clinic is staying where it is – the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, according to a Monday news release.

The health system had announced the clinic would move to 3718 New Vision Drive this week.

The clinic is vaccinating those age 12 and up and can provide first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; however hours may change subject to demand.

The clinic is not vaccinating ages 5 to 11, but Parkview is collaborating with the Super Shot clinic at 1515 Hobson Road to provide those shots.

The children's clinic is open 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Appointments, which are encouraged, can be made at the state website, ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211. Appointments for the children's clinic also can be made at 260-424-7468.

Walk-in appointments at the Mirro Center clinic may be available during clinic hours but are subject to vaccine availability.

'Together' shows canceled

The Summit City Music Theatre and Embassy Theatre on Monday announced they have decided to cancel the upcoming “All Together Now!” performances that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The Embassy said it looks forward to working with Summit City Music Theatre in the future and looks forward to again bringing the Summit City Vocal Classic to the Embassy stage in summer 2022.

Refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase, according to a news release. Embassy or ticketmaster.com purchases using a credit or debit card will be digitally refunded. If patrons purchased tickets with cash or gift card, they are asked to contact the Embassy by phone at this time.

The release said the Embassy cannot refund tickets purchased through other channels such as secondary ticket sellers.

Questions can be directed to the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 424-5665. Current box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Visit FW leader honored

Dan O'Connell, president and CEO of Visit Fort Wayne, received the Visit Indiana Leadership Award from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corp.

O'Connell was recognized during a Friday ceremony in Indianapolis for his work with the hospitality and tourism industry, including 33 years with Visit Fort Wayne for 33 years. O'Connell plans to retire next year.

In addition, Cara and Tim Hall, owners of Fort Wayne Outfitters & Bike Depot, received a Hoosier Hospitality Award.

Meijer helping give meals

Meijer announced Monday its Simply Give program is on track to fund up to 10 million meals between now and Thanksgiving with the help of its customers.

To accomplish this goal, the retailer on Sunday launched its longest-ever Double Match period, which will run through Nov. 25, meaning all Simply Give donation cards purchased on those days will be effectively tripled by Meijer, up to 10 million meals or $1 million.

City offices closed Thursday

The city of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Thursday in recognition of Veterans Day. There also will be no leaf pickup on Thursday. However, garbage and recycling collection will take place.

