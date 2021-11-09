Developer hoping to get private road usage

The developer of a northern Allen County commercial project and the owner of a prominent adjacent property are expected to work with Department of Planning Services staff members this week after the project hit a snag over access.

Attorney Thomas Trent of Fort Wayne, representing Chicago-based developer Echo Synergy LLC, told the Allen County Plan Commission during a public hearing Thursday he received a phone call that morning from an attorney representing the owner of the neighboring Parkside development.

The site is near Manchester University's Fort Wayne campus and Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Trent said he was told the owner was now willing to allow Echo to use private streets on the Parkside property, which contains a multistory dual-branded Hilton hotel, for access to his client's proposed development, Allen Crossings.

Lack of access to those streets has been a hold-up for development several years. Echo had submitted its own plan for access and if private streets were used, that plan would have to be reworked or scrapped, Trent said.

The private street access “wasn't on our radar screen,” Trent said, adding the new proposal came after “a significant outlay of expense” by his clients for the current plan. He did not say how much.

Planning officials said interconnected properties are preferred, but when private streets are involved, officials can't force interconnections.

The planning staff said previous project approvals from 2017 have expired. A rezoning to general commercial from 2017 remains in place, but Echo still must seek approval of a primary development plan that includes access routes.

Echo's plan shows up to eight lots of just under an acre on the 8.4-acre parcel, with access from Diebold and East Dupont roads. The access from Diebold would allow right-out and right-in/left-in traffic. The access to East Dupont Road would allow right-in/right-out only.

No connections to the Parkside property are proposed. The developer has proposed a stub street to the Forsythe property to the east.

No buildings are shown in the development plan, but Trent said one tenant is a Freddie's Custard franchise.

Rob Kruger, attorney for Parkside's owner, said there was “no way” to get all the details of his client's proposal into place by the time of the commission's Nov.18 business meeting during which projects are voted on.

He suggested language in the approval that would allow future resolution of the access issue. His client is “acutely interested in interconnection,” he said.

Jason Patel said in an email to The Journal Gazette that his companies, Dominion Group and Raj of Dupont, own properties to the north of the Allen Crossings site.

Patel said he now wants traffic from both developments to access Diebold from his property and Dupont through a drive just east of the Allen Crossings' property, whether through easements or dedication as public streets.

“I felt it would provide synergy between the hotel, other businesses that may be built on my properties and the properties within Allen Crossing. Also, it would not require a dangerous access onto Diebold right next to an intersection,” Patel said..

Trent urged the plan commission to approve the plan Echo submitted. “This is a very solid plan put together by a solid developer,” he said.

A vote is scheduled to take place during a 1 p.m. business meeting Nov. 18 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

