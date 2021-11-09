Fire department gets grant for new radios

The Fort Wayne Fire Department has been awarded a nearly $1 million grant that will help it replace 190 radios.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Fire Chief Eric Lahey on Monday announced the $982,938 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The local command and administrative operations will receive 40 new radios and 150 radios will go toward fire suppression and EMT services operations, a news release said. The Fort Wayne Fire Department will contribute $98,293 in matching funds.

Shawn Fort, research and grants manager for the City of Fort Wayne, and Mike Reichard, technical director of Fort Wayne 911 communications and radio shop, were “instrumental in Fort Wayne receiving the grant,” the news release said.

The fire department is testing newer radio models before making a final purchase. The new radios will be certified as “intrinsically safe,” which is particularly helpful for firefighters, the release said.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our department and will assist in keeping our firefighters safe,” Lahey said in a statement. “We're appreciative of the grant, and the new radios will make a lasting and meaningful difference in our daily efforts to protect the community.”