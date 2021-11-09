Hoosier kids start getting vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS – Stephanie Crandall breathed a big sigh of relief when she watched two of her sons – ages 5 and 6 – take the initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I have been looking forward to this day for months. I have been trying to take every precaution to keep them safe,” she said.

The boys were among about 5,000 kids between age 5 and 11 who got their first doses Thursday through Sunday, according to new state data released Monday. That number could rise as reporting is sometimes delayed several days.

Crandall said one of her boys was nervous about the shot hurting but both were excited to get the vaccine Thursday.

“They are looking forward to life going back to normal,” she said.

And they were also treated to Happy Meals from McDonald's afterward.

Indiana received all of its initial 200,000-dose allocation, state health officials told The Journal Gazette.

“However, because this is a phased rollout, many providers will not receive their first shipment of vaccine until later this week,” said Megan Wade-Taxter, spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Health.

Overall supply isn't an issue at this time, she said.

The state has about 600,000 kids 5-11.

“Initial allocations were based on population, and some areas have seen higher volumes, which has meant they have run low on pediatric vaccines. We are working to shift doses around as needed to accommodate these needs,” she said.

“Providers will be able to order additional vaccine directly from the federal government once the phased rollout is completed later this week.”

On Monday, the state reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths from over the weekend. Allen County reported 146 new cases and no new deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of positive cases has begun to rise again after recent declines. The seven-day case average was 1,550 on Oct. 23 and is now 1,799.

The rolling average of deaths and hospitalizations continues to drop though they are usually a lagging indicator after cases.

