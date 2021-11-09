Tuesday, November 09, 2021 1:00 am
Schools could be vaccine sites
Also being asked to host town halls to ease parent doubts
PAT EATON-ROBB | Associated Press
With the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, many elementary schools around the U.S. are preparing to offer the shots, which educators see as key to keeping students learning in person and making the classroom experience closer to what it once was.
Some district leaders say offering vaccine clinics on campus, with the involvement of trusted school staff, is key to improving access and helping overcome hesitancy – particularly in communities with low overall vaccination rates.
Still, many school systems are choosing not to offer elementary schools as hosts for vaccination sites after some middle and high schools that offered shots received pushback.
More than 250 families signed up for vaccinations that began Thursday at elementary schools in Duluth, Minnesota, which organized clinics immediately after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final signoff to Pfizer's kid-size COVID-19 shot for children ages 5 to 11. Superintendent John Magas called the vaccines a “game changer.”
“This brings us one step closer to moving from pandemic to endemic,” Magas said. “It allows us to reconsider things like social distancing and masking and things like that as safety permits.”
The Biden administration plans to send a letter to U.S. elementary schools in the next week asking them to host clinics. The Education Department is also urging schools to host town halls and webinars at which parents can talk to doctors about the vaccine.
Districts that have held or are planning clinics for younger children span Alaska to Vermont, said Hayley Meadvin, an Education Department senior adviser. Where schools choose not to host clinics, families can turn to doctor's offices, hospitals and other sites.
“There are many points of access, and there's no wrong door, honestly,” Meadvin said.
In Ohio, some school districts offered on-site clinics for older students, but Rick Lewis, director of the Ohio School Boards Association, said they haven't heard from any districts planning them for younger students. He noted the CDC encourages districts to consider factors like local needs for school clinics and adequate community support.
School vaccine drives have faced pushback and protests in Ohio and elsewhere, and some opponents say they plan to keep up pressure as the focus of the vaccination effort shifts to younger students.
Sarah Kenney, who represents the group Mainers for Health and Parental Rights, argues schools should not be getting involved or even talking to young children about the vaccine. She worries about its newness and potential for long-term side effects.
A Pfizer study of 2,268 children found the vaccine was almost 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections. The FDA examined 3,100 vaccinated kids in concluding the shots are safe.
Kenney also expressed concern about stigma against children who do not get vaccinated.
“These conversations and personal decisions have been difficult enough to navigate for adults, we shouldn't be putting this on our kids,” she said.
Parents are required to give authorization for their children's shots. The vaccines are typically administered before or after school in partnerships with local hospitals and government health officials.
Chicago Public Schools, the country's third-largest district, canceled school Nov. 12 to give parents an opportunity to get their children vaccinated by a health care provider or at a school-based site.
Locally
FWCS in favor of hosting clinic
Fort Wayne Community Schools – which offered vaccination clinics for high school students in the spring – would be happy to do the same for other groups of students, a spokeswoman said Monday.
“Of course,” Krista Stockman said, “it would require parental consent and would be completely voluntary.”
Nothing is planned yet, she said.
Northwest Allen County Schools maintains the position that vaccination decisions for children should be between parents and the family's health care provider, the district said in a statement.
“Although a large number of parents expressed a desire of having this convenience made available to them at school,” NACS said, “we do not plan to offer it in recognition that two board members have stated opposition to COVID vaccinations.”
The Indiana General Assembly – not local school boards – determines which vaccinations are required of children, NACS added.
Southwest Allen County Schools also does not have any plans to offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, a spokeswoman said.
East Allen County Schools didn't immediately return a request for comment.
– Ashley Sloboda, The Journal Gazette
