Steuben BZA passes Crooked Lake development

A contested lakeshore residential development on Crooked Lake in Steuben County was approved Monday night by the county's Board of Zoning Appeals.

The vote was 4-1 in favor of the project, said Margy Rockwood, one of about 50 people opposing it who attended the meeting.

The project proposed by Crown Point Holdings LLC, Fort Wayne, involved putting 10 attached townhouse-style homes on lakefront property long occupied by Casey's Cove marina and an additional property.

Rockwood said board members did not say or indicate by a show of hands whether they were voting for or against the housing. They wrote their votes on a sheet of paper and the results were announced 15 to 20 minutes later.

As established at an Oct.12 meeting, residents were not given a chance to speak, but several brought red signs saying in part "vote no."

