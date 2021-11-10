Fort Wayne/Allen County

Drone permit needed at events

People will need permits to fly drones over the Broadway Christmas Lighting on Nov. 19 and Downtown Santa Lighting on Nov. 24, Fort Wayne police said Tuesday.

Both events fall under the city's drone ordinance. Drone use at either event requires completing a form available on the police department's website, www.fwpd.org/drone-ordinance.

Call the Fort Wayne Police Department Air Support Unit at 427-2385 or email fwpdasu@cityoffortwayne.org with questions.

Area

COVID boosters available for vets

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System now is offering Moderna and Jannsen/Johnson & Johnson booster shots for veterans.

If veterans received Pfizer vaccines and are requesting Moderna or Jannsen boosters, the VA can accommodate the request with proof of a vaccination card, officials said Tuesday.

Veterans can get the boosters from 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays except holidays at the Fort Wayne VA Walk-In Clinic-Auditorium and Marion VA Walk-in Clinic-Atrium.

– Journal Gazette