Townhouse project on Crooked Lake gets OK

The Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals approved a contested lakeshore residential development on Crooked Lake.

Monday's vote was 4-1 in favor of the project, said part-time lake resident Margy Rockwood, one of about 50 people opposing it who attended the meeting in the Steuben County Community Center. Steuben BZA officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The project, proposed by Crown Point Holdings LLC of Fort Wayne, involves putting 10 attached townhouse-style single-family homes on lakefront property long occupied by Casey's Cove marina and an additional property.

Rockwood said board members did not say or indicate by a show of hands whether they were voting for or against the housing. Each wrote their vote on a sheet of paper and the results were announced 15 to 20 minutes later, she said.

At an Oct. 12 meeting, residents were not given a chance to speak, but several brought red signs saying, in part, “vote no.” Rockwood said the residents are now represented by legal counsel and may challenge the vote.

Steuben planning officials said the type of housing proposed by Crown Point is allowable with a special exception from the Board of Zoning Appeals.

The attached homes, with two or three bedrooms and about 1,600 to 2,200 square feet, will cost from about $700,000 to more than $1 million, developers told The Journal Gazette last month.

