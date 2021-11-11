5 Parkview hospitals get A's for safety

Five of Parkview Health's six hospitals received an A grade from a leading national hospital safety watchdog, officials announced Wednesday. No Lutheran Health Network hospitals received the top mark.

The Parkview-owned hospitals were among 19 facilities that earned A's in The Leapfrog Group's semi-annual evaluations that take into account how well facilities prevent medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections that kill or harm patients.

The national nonprofit assigned grades A through F to 2,901 U.S. acute-care hospitals this fall on more than 30 evidence-based measures of patient safety. This was the first time post-operative sepsis, blood leakage and kidney injury were included.

Dupont Hospital and Bluffton Regional Medical Center received B's. They earned the highest grades of the four Lutheran-owned hospitals that were evaluated. Lutheran Hospital received a C, and St. Joseph Hospital received a D.

The $118 million Lutheran Downtown Hospital, which opens to patients Saturday, was not included. St. Joe will close to patients the same day.

Leah Binder, The Leapfrog Group's president and CEO, said the safety grades are more meaningful now than ever.

“As the pandemic continues, we all have heightened awareness of the importance of hospitals in our communities and in our lives,” she said in a statement. “It is critical that all hospitals put patient safety first. Now we have more information on more hospitals than ever before, so people can protect themselves and their families.”

Across the U.S., 32% of hospitals received an A, 26% received a B, 35% received a C, 7% received a D and less than 1% received an F.

The A given to Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates includes Parkview Hospital Randallia, the fifth consecutive top mark shared by the two hospitals. The provider's other A's were awarded to Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.

These were the first A's given to the Huntington and Whitley hospitals. Previously, the facilities weren't eligible to receive grades because their patient volumes were too low to qualify.

Parkview Noble Hospital was awarded a B.

A safety grade was not calculated for Parkview LaGrange Hospital or Parkview Wabash Hospital because the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade does not assess critical access hospitals.

Dr. Jeffrey Boord, Parkview's chief quality and safety officer, commented on his network's safety performance.

“No matter their size, all of Parkview's hospitals are focused on creating a safe environment as part of our focus on delivering value to our patients,” he said in a statement. “A safe environment is critical to creating better patient outcomes, a better patient experience and a lower overall cost of care. We're proud of the efforts of all our hospitals in making our facilities safer every day.”

Dr. Vishal Bhatia, Lutheran's market chief medical officer, commented on the grades.

“At Lutheran Health Network, we are committed to providing safe, quality care with the best possible experience to our patients. Several of our hospitals saw increases in their process scores and outcome measures in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog safety report and all remain focused on continual improvement,” he said in a statement.

St. Joe, which received a D, scored below average in the category “dangerous object left in (a) patient's body.” The best hospitals scored 0.0. St. Joe's score was 0.359, which equaled the worst hospital's score in the safety study.

Hospitals are classified in each safety category as being above average, average or below average.

Other below average scores for St. Joe were in the categories of patient falls and injuries, falls causing broken hips, dangerous blood clots, communication about medicines, communication about discharge, communication with doctors, communication with nurses, responsiveness of hospital staff, effective leadership to prevent errors and specially trained doctors to care for intensive care patients.

Lutheran Hospital, which received an overall C grade, scored below average in surgical site infection after colon surgery, sepsis infection after surgery, death from serious treatable complications, kidney injury after surgery, serious breathing problem related to surgery, harmful events following surgery, patient falls and injuries, dangerous blood clots, communication about medicines, communication about discharge, communication with doctors, communication with nurses and responsiveness of hospital staff.

Bhatia singled out highlights from the report, including the fact that Lutheran Hospital enhanced its intensive care unit by ensuring all ICU physicians are board certified. The hospital also “strengthened the nursing workforce safe practices,” he said.

He noted that Dupont Hospital “decreased both central line bloodstream and C-Difficile infection rates” and Bluffton Regional Hospital is adding a patient representative to its quality committee.

“Our collaboration with a Medicare Accountable Care Organization, work with home care agencies, skilled nursing facilities and non-profit organizations is focused on enhancing patient care after discharge,” Bhatia said. “We will continue to evaluate our opportunities to hardwire best practices that promote patient safety and quality.”

