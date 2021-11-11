Fort Wayne/Allen County

League to be site for Medicare help

The League has become one of six organizations to receive new designations from the National Council on Aging as a Benefit Enrollment Center, according to a Wednesday news release.

A Benefit Enrollment Center is a one-stop-shop for Medicare beneficiaries who have limited incomes to enroll in extra help benefits for groceries, medication and energy. To date, the centers have assisted more than 500,000 individuals.

There are 85 centers across 41 states, and The League – formerly known as the Allen County League for the Blind – is the only Benefit Enrollment Center in Indiana. The League serves more than 2,700 people annually in northeast Indiana.

County virus cases surpass 61,000

An additional 257 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, the local health department said Wednesday. The update brought the total to 61,032 cases and 821 deaths.

Statewide, 2,842 more positive COVID-19 cases were reported through about midnight Tuesday. The Indiana Department of Health's online dashboard also showed an additional 16 deaths between Nov. 3 and Tuesday. Total positive cases statewide since March 6 last year has reached 1,039,918, and the death toll from coronavirus hit 16,430.

St. Mary's dinner to be carryout

The St. Mary's Soup Kitchen's annual Thanksgiving Day dinner will be carryout only this year because of the pandemic, the organization said Wednesday.

Dinners can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1101 S. Lafayette St. on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers will not be needed this year other than the ones already lined up, said the organization, which plans to feed about 900 people this year.

Gen. Wayne tied to Unknown tomb

The General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization announced Wednesday there is a strong connection between the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery and Fort Wayne.

Chairman and founder J. Michael Loomis said that since April 6, 1948, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has been guarded by soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Regiment. This regiment is the oldest unit in the Army, and it traces its lineage to the Legion of the United States, whose first commander was Maj. Gen. “Mad” Anthony Wayne, appointed by President George Washington in early 1792.

Area

Hershey acquires Bluffton firm

The Hershey Co. is expanding its salty snack portfolio with the purchase of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels and Bluffton-based Pretzels Inc., which makes the snacks.

Hershey said Wednesday it will spend $1.2 billion for North Dakota-based Dot's Pretzels LLC as well as Pretzels Inc., which operates plants in Bluffton and Plymouth, Indiana, and Lawrence, Kansas. The deal is expected to close this year.

Hershey President and CEO Michele Buck said Dot's is the fastest-growing pretzel brand in the U.S. and will help accelerate Hershey's move into salty snacks.

DeKalb schedules vaccines for kids

The DeKalb County Health Department announced Wednesday it will host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for ages 5 to 11from 9 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Monday, and from 9 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Dec. 8.

The clinics will be at the DeKalb County Health Department, 220 E. 7th St. in Auburn, and are by appointment only.

Appointments can be made at ourshot.gov or by calling 211.

The Indiana Department of Health will also be hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic for ages 5 and up from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 to 20.

These clinics will be at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County fairgrounds at 708 S. Union St., in Auburn. The clinic entrance will be off 18th Street.

This clinic is open to walk-in patients or appointments can be made at ourshot.gov or by calling 211.

– Journal Gazette