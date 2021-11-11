Indiana BMV ends posting of wait times

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is no longer providing wait times online so that consumers can choose between branches for a trip to the office.

And while all branches are back open statewide, the agency is still looking for new employees.

“We are operating all branches with an average of less than 20-minute wait,” said Susan Guyer, spokeswoman for the Indiana BMV. “We still have openings and are working with our leadership and state personnel to recruit and fill those positions.”

The wait times were originally eliminated in the spring of 2020 because of changes to operations during COVID-19.

Guyer said that when considering whether to turn the feature back on, the agency analyzed the wait displayed for customers and found they were not accurate when compared to actual wait times.

So instead of relaunching the tool, the BMV is incorporating an upgrade as part of a future website enhancement. No other timeline or update was given.

Guyer said that even before COVID-19, the actual wait times varied slightly.

“But when we reduced our seating capacity and had customers waiting outside during COVID, we saw notable discrepancy in displayed versus actual,” she said. “We believe the tool is valuable to customers. We are working with our team to identify the best way to pull the most accurate times out of our system and translate them to an online tool.”

As for staffing, Guyer said the agency has received an increase in applications and has filled some positions.

The BMV temporarily closed 11 branches in September and eight in October because of a staffing shortage. In those two months, employees of temporarily closed branches were reassigned to nearby locations.

All branches are back open again this month.

