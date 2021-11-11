Judge will consider dismissing NACS parents' lawsuit

An Allen Superior Court judge will consider motions to dismiss the lawsuit six Northwest Allen County Schools parents filed in objection to the district's mask mandate.

District and county health officials requested the dismissal in separate motions late Monday afternoon, hours before the school board decided not to mandate masks after winter break.

The county defendants – the Allen County Department of Health and Dr. Matthew Sutter, health commissioner – said the parents complained about reasonable policies NACS enacted to combat the coronavirus, which had infected more than 1 million Hoosiers and had killed more than 16,300.

"Against this somber backdrop," the county's filing said, "the plaintiffs complain about the actions of the Northwest Allen County Schools, a public school corporation, to combat the onslaught of this ominous disease, and alleged that the policies and actions of NACS to protect their children and the other students of NACS have interfered with their constitutional rights."

The district asserted in court documents that only six of the 10 claims in the parents' complaint are directed at school officials, "and each of them fail as a matter of law."

