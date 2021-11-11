Reshuffling to cost county 13 precincts

Allen County will likely have 13 fewer voting precincts by next year's May primary because of realignments, county Director of Elections Beth Dlug said Wednesday.

The county is going from 292 precincts to 279, Dlug said, after the three-member Allen County Election Board met to sign an order establishing new precincts and boundary-line changes.

The new precinct lineup must still be approved by the Indiana Election Division, which received it in October.

Recent annexations, precinct voter numbers and statewide redistricting of legislative districts led to the new precinct alignment after a routine precinct review done annually, Dlug said.

Among the most affected are precincts in the Huntertown area, where neighborhoods formerly part of Perry Township precincts have been voluntarily annexed into the town in recent years.

In Aboite Township, one precinct was split into two because of a population increase from new development.

In Fort Wayne's 6th District on the city's south side, four precincts are disappearing through merger with others. The precincts are in the district of Democratic City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker.

Changes also will affect the Adams Township/New Haven area, where several precincts are being combined to eliminate “a patchwork” of small precincts, Dlug said.

Adams B1 and B2 will become one new precinct, Adams B. Adams E will now contain Adams C, F, N and O. New Haven's 2J-2 will now contain 2J-3 and 2J-4, and New Haven 5B will combine with 5E.

Cedar Creek G was folded into Cedar Creek B

The Huntertown area will get two new precincts, Huntertown F and Huntertown G. Huntertown F, north of Carroll Road and south of Cedar Canyons Road, encompasses the Talon's Reach and Copper Creek annexation areas.

Huntertown G will now cover the Cliffs of Rolling Oaks, Cascata Estates, Rolling Oaks and Brownstone annexation areas on the north side of Cedar Canyons Road.

Estates of Twin Eagles is affected by a boundary change, Dlug said.

Residents in annexed areas will now be able to vote for Huntertown candidates, such as town council representatives, she said. Residents will still be able to vote for candidates for Perry Township offices, Dlug added.

One Perry Township precinct, Perry M, will disappear, but it is the Allen County Fairgrounds, which has no voters, Dlug said.

Residents in the precincts in the annexed areas now will be able to run for Huntertown offices, said Beth Shellman, town manager.

She said she was not yet familiar with the new precincts or boundaries. But, Shellman said, Huntertown has grown considerably in population, mostly from voluntary annexations of new housing developments.

Its most recent population, 9,141, is up from 6,399 in 2017 and 4,810 in 2010, Shellman said. The population has nearly doubled since 2010.

Precincts affected by redistricting are St. Joseph Township B1 and B2. which were combined into one precinct, St. Joseph B, because the state House district has changed, Dlug said.

Other precincts affected by redistricting were in the Fort Wayne City Council's 6th District. Three changed to a different House district, which allowed them to be combined with adjacent precincts. One had no voters, one had one voter and the third had 13 voters, “which means not a lot of population was affected,” Dlug said.

She said that election officials found out they were not aware of an existing rule that precincts do not have to be contiguous. That allowed for several to be combined, like those in Adams Township.

Dlug said whenever possible, residents in a new or realigned precinct will retain their polling place. But she said that could not be guaranteed because polling places often change between elections, and the election board is still working on finding and signing leases for new locations.

Wednesday's changes will go into effect Jan. 2, provided they are approved by the state and no objection is raised by a county voter.

The deadline for objections is noon within 10 days of publication of the order, which is expected in early December, Dlug said.

