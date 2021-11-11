Shoppers might see fewer bell ringers this year

Bell ringers will launch the annual red-kettle season Saturday, organizers of the Fort Wayne area's annual Christmas-season Salvation Army fund drive for the needy said Thursday.

But shoppers just might see fewer ringers than usual outside favorite stores, as the nonprofit agency struggles with the same worker shortage as other employers, Capt. Kenyon Sivels said.

Last year, there were far fewer ringers than usual as people coped with the COVID-19 pandemic, Sivels said. He's not sure what is affecting numbers this year.

"Actually, COVID is still around, so I would speculate it might be that again," he said.

The number of bell ringers will increase on Sunday, and all sites that can be staffed will have ringers on the day after Thanksgiving, Sivels said.

For the drive, 6,000 bell ringers are needed, both volunteers and people who are paid $10 an hour, organizers said. At present, only about 5% of the positions have been filled, according to Sivels.

People can sign up to be a ringer at RegisterToRing. com or by calling 260-744-2311.

The Salvation Army also is continuing alternate ways to give. The red kettles can accept donations via a cell phone swipe of a QR code. Individuals, groups and companies also can create a virtual red kettle at onlineredkettle.com and ask friends, family and coworkers to donate.

The money is used to fund year-round programs as well as those at Christmas. About 25,000 people in need were helped last year, more than 2,000 of those at Christmas.

Local programs include a food pantry, emergency rent and utility assistance, clothing and transportation help, a mission to parents with babies in neonatal intensive care units, the Tools for Schools drive, after-school care and a youth community center.

Christmas aid is also provided through the Salvation Army's Angel Tree and Adopt-a-Family drives. Participants in the the Angel Tree drive can pick up tags for desired items at Fort Wayne stores and then buy, wrap and return the gifts to the same stores.

Proceeds from the Angel Tree effort, which provides clothing and toys to children and gift cards for those ages 15 to 17, will be distributed Dec. 14 and 15.

To sign up to adopt a family, write to jama.smith@usc.salvationarmy.org. Distributions are Dec.1.

The red kettle drive got a jump start Thursday at Sweetwater Sound, where it received a $2,500 check from the corporation, presented by Heather Herron, Sweetwater spokeswoman.

The drive's goal is $237,000, $4,000 more than last year, Sivels said. But it's down from 2019. when it was $269.000.

Some people might see the goal as ambitious, but it's doable Sivels said.

"If everyone in the city gave just a dollar," he said, "we would be ahead of our goal."

