Friday, November 12, 2021 1:00 am

Road restrictions for Nov 12

BASS ROAD

Closed between Kroemer and Thomas through Dec. 10.

CALHOUN STREET

Closed between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street through Nov. 19.

BULL RAPIDS ROAD

Closed at Maumee Center Road through Nov. 26.

YOHNE ROAD

Closed between Branstrator and Smith roads through today.

LAHMEYER ROAD

Closed between State and Antebellum boulevards through Dec. 1.

FLAUGH ROAD

Closed between Washington Center and U.S. 30 through November.

