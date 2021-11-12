Friday, November 12, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Nov 12
BASS ROAD
Closed between Kroemer and Thomas through Dec. 10.
CALHOUN STREET
Closed between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street through Nov. 19.
BULL RAPIDS ROAD
Closed at Maumee Center Road through Nov. 26.
YOHNE ROAD
Closed between Branstrator and Smith roads through today.
LAHMEYER ROAD
Closed between State and Antebellum boulevards through Dec. 1.
FLAUGH ROAD
Closed between Washington Center and U.S. 30 through November.
