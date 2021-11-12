Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Jacob Heilman, 47, of the 1600 block of Andrew Street, was charged Sept. 8 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

Nathaniel Vargas II, 27, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged Sept. 9 with narcotic drug possession. He was being held without bond.

Tommy A. Dailey aka Thomas Dailey aka Thomas A. Dailey, 59, of the 400 block of East Washington Boulevard was charged Sept. 9 with failure to register as a sex or violent offender. He was released on $2,500 bail.

Dionee K. White, 18, of the 3600 block of Elmcrest Drive, was charged Sept. 9 with cocaine possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Michael J. Kiel, 21, of the 1000 block of Edgewater Avenue, was charged Sept. 9 with being a felon carrying a handgun and misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer and false informing. He was being held in lieu of $10,750 bail.

Bradley M. Warner, 58, of Huntertown, was charged Sept. 9 with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II drug, failure to change lanes for authorized emergency vehicles and three counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He was released on $30,000 bond.

Marquis D. Abercrombie, 38, of the 3100 block of McDonald Street, was charged Sept. 9 with cocaine possession and misdemeanor domestic battery. He was released on $1,500 bond.

Savon D. Kizer, 22, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged Sept. 9 with methamphetamine dealing, being a felon carrying a handgun, narcotic drug possession, auto theft – theft of an entire automobile and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer. He was being held in lieu of $65,750 bail.

Christopher H. Wise, 32, of the 1400 block of High Street, was charged Sept. 10 with failure to register as a sex or violent offender and failure of a sex offender to possess ID. He was released on $12,500 bond.

Jeremy L. Pickett, 25, no address given, was charged Sept. 10 with criminal trespass. He was released on his own recognizance but was being held on another charge.

Demetrius D. Gilmore, 29, of the 2100 block of Hobson Road, was charged Sept. 10 with methamphetamine dealing, marijuana dealing and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license. He was being held in lieu of $55,000 bail.

Gemarcus D. Allen, 19, of New Haven, was charged Sept. 10 with being a felon carrying a handgun and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Brandon James Smith, 38, of the 6000 block of Moeller Road, was charged Sept. 10 with intimidation. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Lonnie Yazel, 55, of the 2200 block of South Calhoun Street, was charged Sept. 10 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor reckless driving and violation of driving conditions. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Travon D. Russell, 29, of the 200 block of Millside Court, was charged Sept. 10 with cocaine dealing and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Bryce M. Helmke, 22, of the 600 block of West Creighton Avenue, was charged Sept. 10 with auto theft – theft of an entire automobile and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Jeremy S. McCormick aka Jeremy McCormick Jr., 31, of the 4600 block of East Washington Boulevard, was charged Sept. 10 with invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Megan D. Rusher, 23, of the 11400 block of Brougham Run, was charged Sept. 10 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Malik G. Laster aka Malik Lester, 22, of the 700 block of Tennessee Avenue, was charged Sept. 10 with domestic battery with bodily injury person under 14, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Cleavon L. Pearson, 40, of the 800 block of Begue Street, was charged Sept. 10 with failure to register as a sex or violent offender and failure of a sex offender to possess ID. He was released on $12,500 bond.

Heidi M. Williams, 59, of the 3600 block of Iowa Court, was charged Sept. 10 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Kohutek C. Cumpian, 19, of the 3800 block of South Monroe Street, was charged Sept. 10 with domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman and domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was being held in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Benjamin W. Espich, 36, of the 7400 block of Hickory Creek Drive, was charged Sept. 10 with two counts of narcotic drug dealing. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Jonathan C. Bradford, 28, of the 4900 block of Hoagland Avenue, was charged Sept. 10 with battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Xavier A. Buntain, 26, no address given, was charged Sept. 10 with auto theft – theft of an entire automobile. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Julio M. Lopez aka Julio Martinez-Lopez, 41, of Leo, was charged Sept. 10 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident. He was released on $2,500 bail.