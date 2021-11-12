Lutheran Downtown Hospital ready for move

Local dignitaries toured the new Lutheran Downtown Hospital today in advance of several hours of moving patients from St. Joseph Hospital during the early morning hours on Saturday.

Twilla Lee, Lutheran downtown's chief executive officer, said the moves should be accomplished by 6 a.m. Saturday. She said she did not know if the 700 block of Van Buren St. would be closed.

However, she said the hospital was working with Fort Wayne police and the fire department on accomplishing the move.

"We deliberately chose a time when there would be very little traffic on Van Buren," she said.

A dozen politicians and Lutheran employees worked in groups of about 12 to cut a blue ribbon signifying the opening.

Mayor Tom Henry thanked those involved in the new $100 million structure, saying there were times he thought the new building would never come to fruition because of COVID-19 challenges and finances.

"Thank you for keeping your promises," Henry said.

