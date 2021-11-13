Feds probe Braun's campaign financing

INDIANAPOLIS – The Federal Election Commission is investigating millions of dollars in possibly illegal loans and other campaign finance violations by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun's campaign during the 2018 election cycle.

But Braun disputes the draft FEC report and has since provided more documentation to try to clear up allegations involving $8.5 million in loans.

Braun defeated two fellow Republicans in the primary and then unseated then-U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly in the fall.

“It's clear from the reporting, ... that Mike Braun broke the law and stole a United States Senate seat in 2018. Today, Hoosiers need to ask themselves a sobering question: Do we have an illegitimately elected U.S. senator?” asked Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party.

Schmuhl said the millions in apparent prohibited loans were used to fuel Braun's campaign and make it more competitive.

The first key allegation is that Braun accepted $1.5 million from his own company even though corporate donations aren't allowed. The second is that he received $7 million in loans from 11 banks without proof of collateral.

The Braun campaign told the FEC the loan from his company was actually a stock sale and that the unsecured loans were given because of Braun's high net worth and creditworthiness.

Joshua Kelley, Braun's chief of staff and senior political adviser, told the Indianapolis Star the FEC report was a draft and doesn't include information from documents submitted by the campaign late last week.

“If you have read the documents that the campaign committee has since provided to the FEC or listened to the recent hearing with the FEC Commissioners, it is clear that the final version of the FEC's audit report will conclude that all the loans fully complied with the law,” Kelley said in a statement.

“Sometimes these FEC audits require time to work themselves out; that has been the case here, and we're not the least bit concerned about how the process will end.”

Other allegations in the report include failure to file 48-hour notices for 10 large contributions; $1.17 million in contributions above the legal limits; and excessive primary candidate loan and interest payments of $750,000.

