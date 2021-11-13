Holcomb open to talking tax cut

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is interested, if cautious, about a possible permanent tax cut for Hoosiers.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, the governor was asked about whether lawmakers should cut taxes soon.

“We shall see. This is a very current conversation we’re all having,” he said.

Republican leaders of the House and Senate are looking at the likelihood after several years of higher-than-anticipated tax revenues that will lead to an automatic taxpayer refund to Hoosiers via an income tax credit next year. The two taxes that bring in the most revenue to the state are sales and individual income.

Indiana’s sales tax is 7% – higher than Michigan’s and Kentucky’s. Cutting a full penny off the sales tax would cost about $1.2 billion, according to the Indiana Office of Management and Budget.

If the state dropped its individual income tax rate to a flat 3% from 3.23%, it would cost about $400 million annually. Indiana’s income tax rate is the lowest of all neighboring states.

Holcomb said revenue is coming in at an unprecedented level. But he acknowledged the federal money that was pumped into the economy last year might have impacted that.

Some economists believe the extra payments sent to Americans and additional unemployment dollars spurred consumer buying and higher incomes – both of which resulted in sales and income tax increases.

“Now how long will that last? What is the effect of the federal dollars? We are seeing savings going back down to the normal level,” he said. “But you can’t also ignore that we are taking in more revenue at this time. And so this will be a discussion that I know will occur throughout the short session, and I think will just only intensify during the budget session and (2023).”

When asked whether a tax cut should come in the 2022 short session or 2023 budget session he said, “To be determined. It’s under discussion.”

nkelly@jg.net